Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

Review: SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE FALLEN GIANT at Portland State University Opera

Keep an eye out for future productions by PSU opera.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; AND THEN THEIR WERE Photo 2 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; AND THEN THEIR WERE NONE Leads Best Play!
OYL Theater Company Opens Applications For International Program Photo 3 OYL Theater Company Opens Applications For International Program
STRANGE THINGS Star Joseph Quinn Added To FAN EXPO Portland Lineup Photo 4 STRANGE THINGS Star Joseph Quinn Added To FAN EXPO Portland Lineup

Review: SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE FALLEN GIANT at Portland State University Opera

Sherlock Holmes is about to get his most unusual case to date – a giant is dead and young Jack is accused of the murder. Will Holmes be able to figure out what really happened using solely his powers of logic?

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE FALLEN GIANT, a delightful new chamber opera composed by Evan Meier with libretto by E.M. Lewis, just finished up its Northwest preview at Portland State University Opera. Appropriate for opera newbies, opera aficionados, and all the rest of us in between, this classic detective-story-meets-fairy-tale truly has something for everyone.

The opera was commissioned by American Lyric Theatre with chamber orchestration commissioned by PSU. The show explores the power and also the limits of logic. As Sherlock Holmes famously said, “when you have eliminated the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth.” Even if that truth is that there’s a fairy tale world in the sky that is inhabited by giants and reachable by beanstalk.

Meier and Lewis must have both had a twinkle in their eye as they crafted this piece. The score is at times soaring, at times playful, and the libretto is funny while also tackling serious subjects, like loneliness and what we’ll do for family. There are also plenty of Easter eggs for opera lovers to discover.

The PSU opera students were fantastic! They not only sang gorgeously, but they also created wonderful characters – without the benefit of seeing what others had done previously, since this is a new show. The full cast was Andrew Walton as Sherlock Holmes, Johnny Derby as Dr. John Watson, Tayler Edwards as Jack, Xavier Davidson as Inspector Geoffrey Lestrade, Sequoia Robinette as Anne Bale, March Steiger as Zamira, Curtis Sutphin as Blunderbore, and Angela Tinio as Merilee. I expect we’ll be seeing several of them on professional opera stages before too long.

The musical ensemble was also excellent, and while there wasn’t much of a physical set, Megan Wilkerson provided creative projections that transported us from London to the fairy tale kingdom of Norwood and back again.

The run is now over – it was also sold out before it even started! But you can keep up with what’s happening in the PSU opera department here. Watch out for tickets for the spring show, The Merry Widow.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
Review: SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE FALLEN GIANT at Portland State University Oper Photo
Review: SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE FALLEN GIANT at Portland State University Opera

Appropriate for opera newbies, opera aficionados, and all the rest of us in between, this classic detective-story-meets-fairy-tale opera composed by Evan Meier with libretto by E.M. Lewis truly has something for everyone.

2
BroadwayWorld Portland Awards December 5th Standings; INTO THE WOODS Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld Portland Awards December 5th Standings; INTO THE WOODS Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Portland Playhouse Photo
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Portland Playhouse

There is no better way to get into the holiday spirit than this beautiful production of a timeless classic.

4
STRANGE THINGS Star Joseph Quinn Added To FAN EXPO Portland Lineup Photo
STRANGE THINGS Star Joseph Quinn Added To FAN EXPO Portland Lineup

British actor Joseph Quinn, known for his role in 'Stranger Things,' joins the celebrity lineup at FAN EXPO Portland. Other additions include Laurie Holden, Mary McDonnell, and Diana Lee Inosanto. Tickets available now.

From This Author - Krista Garver

Krista lives in Portland, Oregon. She fell in love with musicals at age 5, when her parents took her to see a university production of The Music Man. Krista attends as much theater as possible, in as ... Krista Garver">(read more about this author)

Review: SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE FALLEN GIANT at Portland State University OperaReview: SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE CASE OF THE FALLEN GIANT at Portland State University Opera
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Portland PlayhouseReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Portland Playhouse
Review: LIBERACE & LIZA: HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE) at Portland Center StageReview: LIBERACE & LIZA: HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE) at Portland Center Stage
Review: SPIDER, from the Young Professionals Company at Oregon Children's TheatreReview: SPIDER, from the Young Professionals Company at Oregon Children's Theatre

Videos

First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway! Video
First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway!
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
Ludlow Ladd: The Poor Little Orphan Boy in Portland Ludlow Ladd: The Poor Little Orphan Boy
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre (12/07-12/17)Tracker PHOTOS
Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn in Portland Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn
Lakewood Theatre Company (11/10-12/17)Tracker PHOTOS
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley in Portland Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (12/02-12/17)
VSO Holiday Pops in Portland VSO Holiday Pops
Skyview Concert Hall (12/09-12/10)
Chanticleer in Portland Chanticleer
Kaul Auditorium - Reed College (1/19-1/19)
Home for the Holidays in Portland Home for the Holidays
Broadway Rose Theatre Company (11/22-12/23)
Neave Trio in Portland Neave Trio
Lincoln Performance Hall (3/18-3/19)
ZooZoo in Portland ZooZoo
Imago Theatre (12/08-1/01)
Kronos Quartet in Portland Kronos Quartet
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (4/09-4/09)
Time for Three in Portland Time for Three
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (3/12-3/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You