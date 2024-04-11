Review: SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM at Broadway Rose

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s the 1950s, and Denny (played by Alex Foufos), a young preppie still living in his mom’s basement, dreams of being the next big music star, so he enlists Eugene (Eli Nicholas), a dead ringer for George McFly, to form a duo to enter a radio contest. That duo becomes a trio when their friend Wally (Dylan Anthony Macabitas) proves to have some useful social connections through the church choir. The group seeks sponsorship to help with the $50 contest entrance fee, bringing Lois (Brit Eagan), who all the boys fall in love with, and Duke (Jared Lingle), a greaser from the wrong side of the tracks, into the picture.

SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM, now running at Broadway Rose, is the jukebox musical of all jukebox musicals. Not only does it use pre-existing songs, but those songs are from the Golden Age of the Jukebox – the doo-wop era. Even as someone born a few decades later, I recognized most of them – “Earth Angel,” “Unchained Melody,” “Runaround Sue,” to name just a few.

When I first read the description, I thought it sounded pretty corny. And it is – in the best possible way! The show is pretty much a revue – the plot just exists to showcase the music – but the book (by Roger Bean) is legitimately funny, full of 1950s cliches delivered with a wink and a smile. And the cast is great. They can all sing the heck out of the classic songs. I was especially charmed by Macabitas, who brings a warm, open energy to the stage that invites the audience in.

Overall, SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM is a huge dose of 1950s nostalgia that anyone of any age will enjoy.

The musical runs through April 28. Get your tickets soon, because many of the performances are already sold out. Details here.

Photo credit: Fletcher Wold