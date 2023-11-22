Review: LIBERACE & LIZA: HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE) at Portland Center Stage

Put this wonderful show at the top of your holiday entertainment list.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

Portland Center Stage’s 2023-2024 season is full of great shows. But when I saw the lineup, the one that made me squeal with joy was LIBERACE & LIZA: HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE). If you’re familiar with David Saffert and Jillian Snow, Portland’s fabulous Liberace and Liza Minnelli impersonators, you already know what’s what. If you’re not, then trust me that this is a delight not to be missed.

Saffert is not only a phenomenal pianist, but also a dead ringer for Liberace – he has perfected Mr. Showmanship’s voice, mannerisms, sense of humor, and piano playing style. And of course he has the outfits! He even has Bo Ayars, who was Liberace’s music director for 13 years and is still involved with the Liberace Foundation. Snow is just as excellent in her impersonation of Liza Minnelli, nailing the diva’s powerful, textured voice along with her general quirkiness. 

The show is presented as a holiday party at Liberace’s mansion in Las Vegas, where Liberace himself is preparing his signature Liberace lasagne. While we wait for it to cook, the two deliver a smorgasbord of entertainment – piano solos, showtunes, jokes, and plenty of holiday music. It’s a fun, campy, and loving tribute, and the camaraderie the two have is beautiful. Though the Liberace-Liza friendship is imagined, it’s clear that the Saffert-Snow friendship is very real.

I loved this show, just as I’ve loved every opportunity I’ve had to see Saffert and Snow perform. Definitely go see it and take the whole family with you. Before you go, I highly recommend checking out some YouTube videos of the real Liberace and Liza, so you can truly appreciate how masterful these impersonations are – in addition to just having a great night out.

LIBERACE & LIZA: HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE) runs through Dec. 24. Click Here.




