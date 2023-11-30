Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Portland Playhouse

This magical production runs through Dec. 30.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards
Review: LIBERACE & LIZA: HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE) at Portland Center Stage Photo 4 Review: LIBERACE & LIZA: HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE) at Portland Center Stage

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Portland Playhouse

Every year, I look forward to Portland Playhouse’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL – it’s the official start of my holiday season – and every year, I’m surprised and delighted by the way it continues to surprise and delight me. The play, by Rick Lombardo with music by Anna Lackaff, is the perfect adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic, and the heartfelt production, directed this year by Charles Grant, is truly magical. There is no better way to get into the holiday spirit.

This year’s Scrooge is Lester Purry, who Portland Playhouse audiences will recognize from excellent performances in the recent shows THURGOOD and WHAT I LEARNED IN PARIS. He’s a wonderful Scrooge. At the beginning, he is the epitome of repressed emotion – he doesn’t even need to raise his voice to terrify poor Bob Cratchit (Delphon “DJ” Curtis Jr.) – which makes his ultimate transformation all the more impactful.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is very much an ensemble show. I lost count of how many characters there are, and every actor – aside from Purry, who has his hands full already – fills multiple roles. This year’s ensemble includes several familiar faces as well as many I hope we will get to see a lot more of in the future. Standouts include Benjamin Tissell, who, in addition to being the musical director is also reprising his roles as Jacob Marley and all of the ghosts; local jazz and soul celeb Lauren Steele as Young Scrooge, among others, who also leads the cast in pre-show carols (any day I get to hear Steele sing is a good day); Claire Rigsby, who melts into every character she plays; and Elleon Dobias, a multi-talented multi-instrumentalist who improvises carols on-demand and has a stage presence that could light the darkest corner; and Inara Elorreaga, who played Tiny Tim at my performance.

Though Portland Playhouse does this version of A CHRISTMAS CAROL every year, it’s always a bit different. Charles Grant has made it his own, using humor and highlighting some very lovely moments, like when Ebenezer and Belle meet for the first time. We weren’t far into Act I when the first tears started to make their way down my cheeks.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL runs through December 30. Take your whole family, all your friends, and anyone you know who may need a little extra dose of joy this holiday season. Click Here.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
THE PEPPERMINT BEAR ASKS WHO NEEDS SNEEDS? Comes to Lakewood Theatre Company in December Photo
THE PEPPERMINT BEAR ASKS WHO NEEDS SNEEDS? Comes to Lakewood Theatre Company in December

Lakewood Theatre Company will present in December 2023 an all-new version of their annual Holiday Magic Breakfast Theatre production with the presentation of The Peppermint Bear Asks Who Needs Sneeds?

2
OYL Theater Company Opens Applications For International Program Photo
OYL Theater Company Opens Applications For International Program

OYL Theater Company is now accepting applications for their international program, designed to inspire and broaden artists' collaborative performance skills in an intercultural context. Apply now!

3
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; AND THEN THEIR WERE Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; AND THEN THEIR WERE NONE Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Review: LIBERACE & LIZA: HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE) at Portland Center Stage Photo
Review: LIBERACE & LIZA: HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE) at Portland Center Stage

This show, starring Portland’s fabulous Liberace and Liza Minnelli impersonators, David Saffert and Jillian Snow, is a delight not to be missed.

From This Author - Krista Garver

Krista lives in Portland, Oregon. She fell in love with musicals at age 5, when her parents took her to see a university production of The Music Man. Krista attends as much theater as possible, in as ... Krista Garver">(read more about this author)

Review: LIBERACE & LIZA: HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE) at Portland Center StageReview: LIBERACE & LIZA: HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE) at Portland Center Stage
Review: SPIDER, from the Young Professionals Company at Oregon Children's TheatreReview: SPIDER, from the Young Professionals Company at Oregon Children's Theatre
Review: BLOOD WEDDING at Shaking The TreeReview: BLOOD WEDDING at Shaking The Tree
Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Portland PlayhouseReview: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Portland Playhouse

Videos

Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Video
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
Ludlow Ladd: The Poor Little Orphan Boy in Portland Ludlow Ladd: The Poor Little Orphan Boy
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre (12/07-12/17)Tracker PHOTOS
Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn in Portland Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn
Lakewood Theatre Company (11/10-12/17)Tracker PHOTOS
Brighton Beach Memoirs in Portland Brighton Beach Memoirs
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (2/17-3/03)
Harlem Quartet in Portland Harlem Quartet
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (2/18-2/18)
Company in Portland Company
Keller Auditorium (7/16-7/21)
Imani Winds + BODYVOX: Beautiful Everything in Portland Imani Winds + BODYVOX: Beautiful Everything
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (4/19-4/21)
Girl From the North Country in Portland Girl From the North Country
Keller Auditorium (6/18-6/23)
Newsies the Musical in Portland Newsies the Musical
Portland’5 Brunish Theatre (1/19-2/04)PHOTOS
Neave Trio in Portland Neave Trio
Lincoln Performance Hall (3/18-3/19)
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley in Portland Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (12/02-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You