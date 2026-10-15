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Raphaël Feuillâtre to Make Portland Debut with CHAMBER MUSIC NORTHWEST

The French guitarist will perform works by Tárrega, Albéniz, and Villa-Lobos at The Old Church Concert Hall.

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Raphaël Feuillâtre to Make Portland Debut with CHAMBER MUSIC NORTHWEST

Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) will present internationally lauded classical guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre for his Portland premiere performance at The Old Church Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 5. This concert is the second in his nearly three-week North American tour. Feuillâtre's program will include 18 pieces of music by a wide range of Latin composers across four centuries, several of which he arranged for guitar. He will also teach a free masterclass on Friday, November 6 at 10 a.m. at Portland State University as a part of CMNW's Education & Community Engagement programming.

Djibouti-born French guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre regularly delights audiences and critics worldwide with his charismatic artistry, embracing everything from Baroque-period repertoire to compositions by trailblazing contemporary composers. His jaw-dropping precision, technical mastery, and creative vision make works from all time periods sound as if they were written yesterday–alive, heartfelt, and filled with color. Don't miss a passionate evening of Latin music, including many of Feuillâtre's own arrangements. 

CONCERT PROGRAM 

TÁRREGA Capricho árabe

TÁRREGA Prelude No. 18 in D Major

ALBENIZ Torre Bermeja, Arr. Raphaël Feuillâtre

TÁRREGA Recuerdos de la Alhambra  

ALBENIZ Suite española No. 1, Op. 47, Arr. Raphaël Feuillâtre

MIGUEL LLOBET SOLES El Testament d'Amelia

ALBENIZ España, Op. 165, Arr. Raphaël Feuillâtre

TÁRREGA Recuerdos de la Alhambra

SCARLATTI Keyboard Sonata in D Major, K. 492, Arr. Gérard Abiton

MARIO CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO Cappricio Diabolico (“Homage to Paganini”), Op. 85a

AUGUSTÍN BARRIOS MANGORE Mazurka Appassionata

ANTONIO LAURO Vals Venezolano No. 3 (“Natalia”)

LEO BROUWER El Decamerón Negro, Mvt. 2

SERGIO ASSAD Suite brasileira No. 4, Mvt. 1

Heitor Villa-Lobos Selections from Suite populaire brésilienne, W020

Heitor Villa-Lobos 12 Estudos, No. 12, W235

Astor Piazzolla The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, No. 2

ROLAND DYENS Libra Sonatine, Mvt. 3

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Raphaël Feuillâtre: Latin Passions
11/5 - 11/5/2026


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