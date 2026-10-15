Raphaël Feuillâtre to Make Portland Debut with CHAMBER MUSIC NORTHWEST
The French guitarist will perform works by Tárrega, Albéniz, and Villa-Lobos at The Old Church Concert Hall.
Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) will present internationally lauded classical guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre for his Portland premiere performance at The Old Church Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 5. This concert is the second in his nearly three-week North American tour. Feuillâtre's program will include 18 pieces of music by a wide range of Latin composers across four centuries, several of which he arranged for guitar. He will also teach a free masterclass on Friday, November 6 at 10 a.m. at Portland State University as a part of CMNW's Education & Community Engagement programming.
Djibouti-born French guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre regularly delights audiences and critics worldwide with his charismatic artistry, embracing everything from Baroque-period repertoire to compositions by trailblazing contemporary composers. His jaw-dropping precision, technical mastery, and creative vision make works from all time periods sound as if they were written yesterday–alive, heartfelt, and filled with color. Don't miss a passionate evening of Latin music, including many of Feuillâtre's own arrangements.
CONCERT PROGRAM
TÁRREGA Capricho árabe
TÁRREGA Prelude No. 18 in D Major
ALBENIZ Torre Bermeja, Arr. Raphaël Feuillâtre
TÁRREGA Recuerdos de la Alhambra
ALBENIZ Suite española No. 1, Op. 47, Arr. Raphaël Feuillâtre
MIGUEL LLOBET SOLES El Testament d'Amelia
ALBENIZ España, Op. 165, Arr. Raphaël Feuillâtre
TÁRREGA Recuerdos de la Alhambra
SCARLATTI Keyboard Sonata in D Major, K. 492, Arr. Gérard Abiton
MARIO CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO Cappricio Diabolico (“Homage to Paganini”), Op. 85a
AUGUSTÍN BARRIOS MANGORE Mazurka Appassionata
ANTONIO LAURO Vals Venezolano No. 3 (“Natalia”)
LEO BROUWER El Decamerón Negro, Mvt. 2
SERGIO ASSAD Suite brasileira No. 4, Mvt. 1
Heitor Villa-Lobos Selections from Suite populaire brésilienne, W020
Heitor Villa-Lobos 12 Estudos, No. 12, W235
Astor Piazzolla The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires, No. 2
ROLAND DYENS Libra Sonatine, Mvt. 3
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