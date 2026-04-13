Portland Queer Arts Spectacular Names Daniel Switzer As Artistic Director For 2026 Event

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Portland Queer Arts Foundation has announced that Daniel Switzer will serve as Artistic Director of the 2026 Portland Queer Arts Spectacular. The event, titled THE WORLD WE CREATE, will be presented September 19 and 20, 2026 at the Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, with performances beginning at 7:00 p.m. each evening.

The annual Spectacular brings together artists across disciplines, including drag, dance, vocal performance, spoken word, film, and visual art, under a unified creative theme. The 2026 edition will explore queerness as a generative and creative force.

“Queerness has always been an act of creation - we create our identities, our communities, our sense of belonging in a world that doesn't always make room for us,” said Switzer. “With The World We Create, I want artists and audiences to feel the full weight of that power.”

Switzer is a multidisciplinary performer and director whose credits include productions of WICKED, NEWSIES, FROZEN, and MEAN GIRLS. His work spans theatre, film, and dance, with additional recognition from indie film festivals.

“Daniel's vision for The World We Create speaks to something essential about what queer artists do,” said John T. Perry, Founder and President of Portland Queer Arts Foundation. “We don't just reflect culture - we build it.”

Now in its third year, the Portland Queer Arts Spectacular serves as the organization’s flagship event, presenting a curated lineup of queer artists and performances each year. The 2025 edition, Do You See Me?, drew audiences and highlighted a range of artistic disciplines.

AUDITION INFORMATION

Auditions for the 2026 Spectacular will take place April 27 and 28, 2026. Registration opens March 30, with artists from a variety of disciplines invited to apply, including drag, dance, vocal performance, spoken word, and burlesque.

ABOUT PORTLAND QUEER ARTS FOUNDATION

Portland Queer Arts Foundation is a Portland-based organization dedicated to supporting queer artists through performances, grants, and community programming.