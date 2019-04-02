Oregon Children's Theatre Announces Its 2019-2020 Season

Award-winning Oregon Children's Theatre is proud to present its 2019-2020 Season, which takes the audience on a journey into fantasy worlds big and small, transport us to places near and far, take us back in time, and even show us the wonder in our own backyards.

Me...Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall

October 19 November 17, 2019 Newmark Theatre

10-year-old Jane Goodall and her sidekick Jubilee (a stuffed monkey doll) journey no further than their quaint, English backyard. In Jane's daydreams, however, they eat breakfast on the Sahara, feel the ground shake during the Great Migration on the Serengeti, and smell the air on the shores of Lake Tanganyika. Childhood imagination leads the way in this musical portrayal of Jane's lifelong love of animals. Starting with backyard chickens, hungry squirrels, and neighborhood dogs. Defying expectations of what girls should do, Jane's natural curiosity leads her (and Jubilee) all the way to the land of her dreams: living amongst the chimpanzees in the jungles of Africa.

First commissioned by The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

Based on the book Me... Jane by Patrick McDonnell.

Recommended for ages 5 and up.

Dragons Love Tacos

January 18 February 16, 2020 Newmark Theatre

The mind-blowing, earth-shattering, tantalizing secrets of dragons REVEALED! When Mom runs down the street to pick up dinner, a boy and his faithful dog Leroy encounter a quartet of dancing dragons. Each has its own unique style and personality, but they all have one thing in common: they're hungry! This hilarious, dance-filled journey into the field of Dragonology is equal parts ridiculous and delicious. Dragons Love Tacos has all the ingredients for a fantastic time!

Based on the best-selling book by Adam Rubin, with illustrations by Daniel Salmieri.

A feast for the eyes whether you're a fan of the book or a newbie as to the culinary habits of dragons, everyone will find something to savor. Chicago Parent

Recommended for all ages.

The Journal of Ben Uchida Citizen 13559

February 29 March 15, 2020 Winningstad Theatre

In 1942, 12-year-old Ben Uchida and his family are forcibly removed from their home in San Francisco and relocated to Mirror Lake Internment Camp, along with hundreds of thousands of other Japanese-American families. In this unfamiliar place, surrounded by strangers, removed from everything he once knew, Ben's emotional journey is even more upsetting than his physical one. Originally commissioned by the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, this play details with anger, despair, sadness, and hope a dark chapter in this country's history, and tells a story that is relevant, moving, and one that cannot be forgotten.

Content Advisory: This show uses historically accurate language that reflects the reality of the setting of the play (1940s America during WWII), including racial slurs, as well as some content that may be difficult for younger audience members.

Based on Scholastic's Dear America series book by Barry Denenberg.

Written by award-winning playwright Naomi Iizuka.

Recommended for ages 10 and up.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

March 28 May 17, 2020 Winningstad Theatre

The wildly-popular The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show returns to the stage with two brand-new adaptations! Books like Brown Bear, Brown Bear, Ten Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly, and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar have sparked imagination and joy in generations of young readers. This stage show captures that same magic of these four books (two new titles and two returning favorites) with the help of a menagerie of beautifully-crafted, larger-than-life puppets. Colorful and kinetic, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show captures all the charm of Carle's original tales and illustrations, while conveying simple messages about the value of creativity, belonging, and growth.

Imaginative adaptation of Carle's four books, including two brand-new adaptations!

Recommended for all ages.

Last Stop on Market Street

May 2 May 31, 2020 Newmark Theatre

CJ and his Nana journey through familiar territory: their own neighborhood. CJ would rather be anywhere else, but from their seats on the Number 5 bus, Nana helps CJ realize that looks can be deceiving, everyone has a story to share, and that beauty can be found anywhere if you know how to look for it. A blend of hip-hop, Motown, gospel, and rap, this Hamilton for kids musical will have you off your seat and on your feet all the way to the last stop!

Based on the book Last Stop on Market Street by Matt de la Pe a, Illustrated by Christian Robinson.

Music and Lyrics by Motown Legend Lamont Dozier and his son, Paris Ray Dozier.

Recommended for ages 5 and up.

OCT'S YOUNG PROFESSIONALS COMPANY

The Young Professionals Company offers a series of plays and performances presented by our Young Professionals (YPs). YPs are dedicated acting students aged 14-18 who have been selected to participate in a year-long mentoring program, through which they gain advanced training through exposure to a wide range of college-level workshops and professional development.

DNA

October 25 November 10, 2019 YP Studio Theater

Recommended for ages 14 and up (mature themes and language)

Adam is presumed dead last seen teetering on the edge of a deep shaft, a group of bullying teenagers throwing stones at him. A sharp shocker of a play cleverly piles on the twists, as guilt and madness work their poison on group dynamics.

Impulse: OCT's Improvisational Troupe

January 17 February 2, 2020 YP Studio Theater

Recommended for ages 7 and up

Get ready for another round of side-splitting improv comedy! Each show is unique and based on audience suggestions. The only thing to prepare for are quick wits, sold-out shows, and an unforgettable evening!

The K of D

May 1 May 17, 2020 YP Studio Theater

Recommended for ages 13 and up

As with all great legends, truth and fiction blur. The truth: Moments before Charlotte's twin brother died, he kissed her. The legend: Everything Charlotte kissed from that moment forward also died. A ghost story about a lonely girl with a lethal skill.

About Oregon Children's Theatre

Founded in 1988, Oregon Children's Theatre has served well over two million children, teachers, and families. Its mission is to create exceptional theater experiences that transform lives. OCT is Oregon's largest non-profit professional children's theater company and a resident company of Portland'5 Centers for the Arts. Performances are held weekdays for school audiences and on weekends for family audiences. OCT serves more than 120,000 children of all ages each year. OCT offers numerous school services including study guides, teacher professional development opportunities, in-school workshops, and an extensive outreach program. In partnership with Kaiser Permanente, the Educational Theatre Program provides free touring productions that promote healthy living. OCT's year-round Acting Academy offers theater classes for children ages 3-18 and Young Professionals Company, a mentoring program for teens.

Subscriptions available visit octc.org or call 503-228-9571 for details.





