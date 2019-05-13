Oregon Ballet Theatre Celebrates US Choreographers in THE AMERICANS

Oregon Ballet Theatre is excited to highlight the rich history of American choreographers in its exhilarating week-long repertory program The Americans running June 7-15, 2019. Come to a performance at OBT and experience the power and poignancy of American-made ballet with three dynamic works, Night Creature, Robust American Love and the world premiere of Big Shoes. With The Americans, OBT launches a new annual repertory program highlighting the unique voices of American choreography. The Oregonian writes, "Oregon Ballet Theatre closes its season with what is arguably its most exciting program all year."

OBT Artistic Director Kevin Irving adds, "There is so much depth and range in American choreography that it requires a sustained look, and a varied palette, to begin to take stock of what might define the 'American' approach to ballet and dance."

OBT adds to its repertory with Night Creature, a work by contemporary dance pioneer and African-American icon, Alvin Ailey. Night Creature is a bubbly fusion of Ailey's sultry and sassy choreography and Duke Ellington's sparkling, sophisticated music. This production beckons attendees into a nocturnal world populated by jazz babies and night owls. The dancers are creatures, resembling animal movement and communicating moods or ideas rather than telling a specific human story.

According to The Kennedy Center ARTSEDGE, Ailey explores the rituals of nightlife in this dance, using a combination of modern dance, classical ballet, and jazz movements. Ellington said that night creatures, unlike stars, do not come OUT at night they come ON, each thinking that, before the night is out, he or she will be the star.

The program also includes the return of Trey McIntyre's Robust American Love, which The Oregonian called a sly take on the frontier America pre-Civil War with teasing footwork and jaw-dropping caught leaps. This work creates a dance-scape evoking the spirit of exploration and freedom of the Wild West with music by Seattle famed indie folk band, Fleet Foxes. Describing McIntyre's work, The Washington Post wrote, He knows how to hit all our pleasure buttons

The Americans closes with the world premiere of Big Shoes by local Portland legends Emmy Award-winning choreographers Jamey Hampton & Ashley Roland, co-founders of BodyVox.

All performances of The Americans will take place at Newmark Theatre located at 1111 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205. See and feel for yourself the power and poignancy of American-made ballet, this season and for years to come!

OBT has announced the programming for The Americans 2.0 which will take place in June 2020. This annual series will include Baker's Dozen by Twyla Tharp with music by Willie The Lion Smith; a world premiere by James Canfield; and the iconic Rodeo by Agnes De Mille with music by Aaron Copland.

Purchase tickets online at OBT.ORG here, call us at 503.222.5538; or visit us at the OBT Ticket Office: 0720 SW Bancroft Street, Portland, OR 97239.

