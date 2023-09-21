MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Portland Playhouse

Matilda the Musical, an award-winning masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company, is ready to cast its spell on Portland. With a legacy of over 100 international accolades, including 24 for Best Musical, this production promises a roller-coaster of emotions, laughter, and empowerment.

Performances run October 4th - November 5th, 2023.

Portland Playhouse has created a world where imagination reigns supreme and where even the smallest voice can make the loudest impact. Inspired by Roald Dahl's classic novel and beautifully realized by the Playhouse's talented team, Matilda the Musical is a riotously fun time out - for all the family.

Brian Weaver, Matilda's Director, shares: "It's a tale that transcends age. While on the surface, 'Matilda' might seem like a children's story, its themes of revolution, resilience, and the power of the imagination resonate profoundly with adults too. Our vision for this production was to bring to life a world where every audience member—regardless of age—experiences the joy and power of youth."

Indeed, this isn't just a story for kids. Just as the novel addressed deeper adult-oriented themes under its child-friendly veneer, Portland Playhouse's rendition captures this duality perfectly. “It's downright funny, with unexpected moments that will leave adults (and kiddos!) chuckling in their seats,” Weaver adds, “and through it all, there's this undeniable thread of rooting for the underdog, something we've all felt at one point or another.”

Lily Francis, Georgia Krugal and Nia Scott alternate in the role of the precocious Matilda. Susannah Mars brings a delightful menace to the dreaded Miss Trunchbull, while Meredith Kaye Clark infuses warmth and vulnerability into the role of Miss Honey.

The ensemble is a testament to Portland's rich reservoir of talent. As Weaver notes, "We have a cast brimming with local stars, each bringing their own flair and passion to the stage. I'm endlessly proud of this team."