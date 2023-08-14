Imago Theatre To Present MY BEDROOM IS AN INSTALLATION This October

My Bedroom is an Installation to be presented at Imago Theatre, October 6 to 22, 2023.

For Imago's Artistic Co-Director Jerry Mouawad and his collaborator-playwright Drew Pisarra, life isn't a dream. It's a farcical bout of insomnia.

A nameless woman (Anne Sorce) struggles to get a grip on reality in a psychologically-boobytrapped room cohabitated by a talkative puppet, a mysteriously silent roommate, and a dancing coat. A Pirandellian fantasia with a cameo by King Lear, My Bedroom is an Installation delves deep into the loopiest subconscious, a companion piece to their 2022 dance-theatre hit Voiceover ("fascinating, funny and philosophically frightening" - Marty Hughley, Oregon Arts Watch). Only this time around, the enemy isn't without, it's within.

This production also signals the welcome return of longtime Imago performer - and muse - Anne Sorce (Special K, Black Lizard, Beaux Arts Club). Indeed, Mouawad has tailored the comedy to Sorce's unique talents, citing especially her chameleon abilities, her physical agility, and her rigorous training in Lecoq pedagogy. In a world where reality itself is in a constant state of transition, twisted slapstick and intellectual shtick become equally important as survival tools.