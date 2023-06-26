IN PIECES by Joey Contreras to be Presented by Bridgetown Conservatory in July

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre has revealed the cast of its July 2023 production of In Pieces by Joey Contreras. The production will take place July 27, 28, 29 & 30, 2023 in the Bridgetown Black Box at The Tiffany Center.

Rick Lewis, Artistic Director of Bridgetown Conservatory said: "We are very excited to present Joey Contreras' new musical, In Pieces. It is vital to Bridgetown to present theatre that is relevant to our young performers and the issues with which they are dealing. We have assembled an amazing group of young Portland performers for our production." In Pieces focuses on eight young people as they each face a turning point in their lives. Before they can move on, they must retrace their journeys, the stories and relationships that got them there.

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre prides itself in being the premier training ground for young performers with an eye on a professional musical theatre career. Bridgetown offers "triple-threat" training (Acting, Dance and Vocal Performance) for young professional ages 12-19, preparing for college entrance into top-tier musical theatre programs and professional careers in musical Theatre. Bridgetown Conservatory's musical theatre triple-threat program is taught by former Broadway and NYC professionals, providing experienced and thoughtful insight into the training of young performers.

Over the past few years, Bridgetown Conservatory's graduating high school seniors have garnered spots in such prestigious musical theatre programs as: The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (London), The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount Manhattan, NYU/Steinhard, NYU/Tisch, Boston Conservatory, Chapman University, Pace University, SCU Dramatic Arts, AMDA, Molloy College/CAP21 among others.

In Pieces premiered as part of the "Broadway's Future Songbook Series" in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library. The song cycle threads Joey Contreras' musical theatre and pop catalog into a theatrical setting, exploring the universal search for clarity and empowerment through different kinds of relationships.

The Bridgetown In Pieces cast includes: Justine Elise-Beall, Keaton Fields, Em Instenes, Aliyah Lamb, Sam Majors, Irie Page, Finn Rutis and Teague Shattuck. The show will be directed by Kevin Paul Clark, with music direction by Alicia Barrett. In Pieces will perform Thursday through Sunday, July 27, 28, 29 & 30 at 7:30pm. Performances are at the Bridgetown Black Box, located at Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre. 711 SW 14th Avenue, Portland OR 97205.

