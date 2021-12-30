The Tony Award-winning glam rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch returns to Portland Center Stage after a sell-out run in 2020. Local powerhouses Delphon "DJ" Curtis Jr. and Ithica Tell return to blow the roof off The Armory's Ellyn Bye Studio, in this bold take on the celebrated musical, directed by Chip Miller, PCS's Associate Artistic Director.

Written by John Cameron Mitchell, with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask, Hedwig and the Angry Inch begins preview performances on January 22, opens January 28, and runs through March 6, 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

"I am so profoundly joyful about the opportunity to revisit this story with this incredible group of collaborators. The act of building this production with them in 2019 was absolutely life-changing. The chance to be a part of the Hedwig family again, and share it with more audiences in Portland, is a real gift," said Miller about directing the remount of this production.

This brilliantly innovative, genre-bending, fourth-wall-smashing musical sensation tells the story of Hedwig, a German emigrant, who is out to set the record straight about her life, her loves, and the operation that left her with that "angry inch." Part rock concert, part cabaret, and part stand-up comedy routine, Hedwig made its debut at the SqueezeBox, a New York City rock 'n' roll drag bar, and then opened an award-winning run Off-Broadway in 1998. The 2001 film adaptation won multiple awards at the Sundance Film Festival and went on to become a cult classic. In 2014, Hedwig finally debuted on Broadway, where it won four Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

John Cameron Mitchell, TEXT

John Cameron Mitchell was awarded an Obie Award, a New York Magazine Award, a Drama League Award, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical for Hedwig. His film adaptation received directing and acting awards at festivals such as Sundance (Audience Award, Best Director), Berlin, Deauville, Seattle International, San Francisco International, and San Francisco's Lesbian & Gay. The film was also honored by the National Board of Review, The L.A. Film Critics Association, Premiere Magazine, and the Golden Globes (nomination for Best Actor, Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy). Mitchell also received a Drama Desk Award nomination for the role of Dickon in the Broadway production of The Secret Garden. Off-Broadway, Mitchell received an Obie Award and a Drama Desk Award nomination for his performance as Larry Kramer in The Destiny of Me. In Lincoln Center's Hello Again, Mitchell received a Drama Desk nomination. He also appeared in the original Broadway production of Six Degrees of Separation and as Huck Finn in the Broadway production of Big River. Mitchell adapted and directed Tennessee Williams' Kingdom Of Earth for New York's Drama Dept. Theatre Company, of which he is a founding member.

Stephen Trask, MUSIC & LYRICS

Stephen Trask was the original leader of the notorious SqueezeBox house band, performing with Debbie Harry, Lene Lovitch, Hole, Green Day, Joey Ramone, as well as New York's most popular drag queens. For five years, Trask performed with his band Cheater, who originated The Angry Inch band Off-Broadway and performed on the original cast recording. From 1993-1998, Trask danced with and accompanied The Corner Store Dance Company. He has scored numerous dance pieces and movies. During Hedwig's reign at the Jane Street Theatre, Trask received an Obie Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical, a 1998 New York Magazine Award, Drama Desk nominations for Outstanding Music, Outstanding Lyrics, and Outstanding New Musical, a Grammy nomination for Best Cast Album, and two GLAMA Awards: Best Cast Album and Best Score for Film or Stage. He was the producer for the album by rock band Nancy Boy, as well as for the score and soundtrack album for the film version of Hedwig. He also composed the music for the New York Theatre Workshop production of Cavedweller, adapted from Dorothy Allison's novel, and he works regularly in the film world, where he did the original scores for Camp, The Station Agent, and The West Memphis Three.

THE CAST

Delphon "DJ" Curtis Jr. returns as Hedwig after blowing audiences away in 2020 when he made their company debut in the role. He most recently appeared in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at PCS. Making a triumphant return as Yitzhak is Ithica Tell, whose PCS credits include The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Color Purple, and for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf. Covering as the understudy for both roles is local actor Tyler Andrew Jones, who was recently seen as the Ghost of Christmas Present in A Christmas Carol at Portland Playhouse.

THE CREATIVE TEAM

The creative team from the 2020 production returns: Director Chip Miller (Redwood at PCS) is joined by Music Director Ash Shirazi (Macbeth at PCS); Scenic Designer Britton Mauk (The Burdens at City Theatre Company); Costume Designer Dominique Fawn Hill (Journeys to Justice at Portland Opera); Lighting Designer Avi Sheehan (Cry It Out at Northwestern University); Sound Designer Em Gustason (Mary's Wedding at PCS); and Video Designer Danny Lawrence (Hana's Suitcase: A True Holocaust Mystery at The Coterie).

TICKET AND PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

When: January 22 - March 6, 2022*

*Opening Night/Press Night: Friday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Preview Performances: January 22, 23, 26, and 27 at 7:30 p.m. Pay What You Will Performances: January 23 and March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: In the Ellyn Bye Studio at The Armory, 128 NW Eleventh Ave, Portland, OR.

To Purchase Regular Tickets: Prices range from $25 to $67 and tickets may be purchased at pcs.org/hedwig-and-the-angry-inch, 503.445.3700, or in-person from the box office. Prices vary by date and time and are subject to change.

Ticket Specials: Visit pcs.og/deals to view ticket specials, including Rush Tickets, Pay What You Will, Arts for All, Active Duty, Military Veteran, Student, Under 30, The Armory Card, Groups of 10+, and more.

Please Note: This production is recommended for ages 14 and up. Contains adult situations, strong language, and sexual references. Learn more by calling 503-445-3700.

Accessibility: Learn about accessibility options at pcs.org/access.