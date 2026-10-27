Experience Theatre Project to Present Carmen Rivera's LA GRINGA in November

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﻿Experience Theatre Project will present Carmen Rivera’s La Gringa, November 13–22, 2026. Marking the 30th anniversary of the play’s debut, this celebrated work explores the complexities of cultural identity, family, and the search for belonging.

At the heart of La Gringa is María Elena, a young Puerto Rican-American woman from New York who travels to Puerto Rico hoping to connect with her cultural roots. Expecting to find a place where she naturally belongs, she instead encounters the complicated realities of navigating two cultures and questions what it truly means to call a place home.

With warmth, humor, and emotional honesty, Rivera’s play examines the expectations we place on heritage and the assumptions we make about identity. Through María Elena’s journey, audiences are invited to consider how culture shapes us and how belonging can be more complicated than geography or ancestry alone.

Presented in Spanish with English supertitles, La Gringa offers audiences an opportunity to experience Rivera’s story in its original language while remaining accessible to English-speaking theatergoers.

First presented in 1996, La Gringa has resonated with audiences through its exploration of the immigrant experience, intergenerational relationships, and the search for a meaningful connection to one’s roots. Three decades later, its questions about identity and belonging continue to speak to contemporary audiences.

Experience Theatre Project is known for creating intimate theatrical experiences that bring audiences closer to the stories unfolding onstage. With La Gringa, the company continues its commitment to presenting work that encourages connection, conversation, and a deeper understanding of the experiences that shape us.

La Gringa by Carmen Rivera

Director: Mia Torres

Presented by: Experience Theatre Project

Dates: November 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2026, at 7:30pm with Saturday Matinees at 2pm, and Sundays at 1pm

Location: Experience Theatre Project, 18850 SW Alexander St., Aloha, Oregon

Tickets and more information: www.experiencetheatreproject.org

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 04 Hrs 16 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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