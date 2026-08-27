Dover Quartet, Raphaël Feuillâtre, Vijay Gupta & More Set for Chamber Music Northwest 2026-27 Season

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Chamber Music Northwest will bring leading chamber musicians, emerging artists and new collaborations to venues across Portland for its 2026-27 Year-Round Season.

The season will span classical masterworks, guitar, contemporary commissions, Mexican son jarocho traditions and percussion, with six Mainstage concerts and the introduction of a new Protégé Recital Series.

Among the highlights are the return of the Dover Quartet, a rare U.S. recital by French classical guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre, Vijay Gupta and Grammy Award winner La Marisoul's reimagining of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, and the West Coast premiere of Pentalateral, the latest collaboration between Sandbox Percussion and composer-percussionist Andy Akiho.

See the 2026-27 lineup below.

Protégé Recital Series: Claire Wells

Sunday, October 4 at 4 p.m.

All Classical Radio, Irving Levin Performance Hall

Violinist Claire Wells will launch CMNW's new Protégé Recital Series alongside pianist Pualina Lim.

A 2024 CMNW Protégé Artist, Wells has since won the Susan Wadsworth Young Concert Artists International Auditions and Young Concert Artist Jacobs Fellowship while building an international performance career.

The recital will feature works by Debussy, Prokofiev, Brahms and Bartók.

Dover Quartet: Brahms, Pura Fé & Dvořák

Wednesday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Flanagan Chapel, Lewis & Clark College

The Dover Quartet will open the Mainstage season with a program spanning Brahms, Pura Fé and Dvořák.

The concert will begin with Brahms' String Quartet No. 3, followed by Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate's string quartet arrangement of Indigenous activist, singer-songwriter and storyteller Pura Fé's Rattle Songs. Dvořák's String Quartet No. 11 will conclude the program.

Raphaël Feuillâtre: Latin Passions

Thursday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The Old Church Concert Hall

Djibouti-born French classical guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre will make a rare U.S. recital appearance with Latin Passions.

The Deutsche Grammophon recording artist's program will explore Latin music through works by composers including Francisco Tárrega, Isaac Albéniz, Miguel Llobet, Antonio Lauro, Leo Brouwer, Sergio Assad, Heitor Villa-Lobos and Astor Piazzolla.

Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio: Smetana & Dvořák

Saturday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Flanagan Chapel, Lewis & Clark College

CMNW Artistic Directors pianist Gloria Chien and violinist Soovin Kim will reunite with cellist Paul Watkins for the Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio's first Portland performance since presenting the complete Beethoven Piano Trio Cycle in 2024.

The program will pair Smetana's Piano Trio in G Minor with Dvořák's Piano Trio No. 3 in F Minor.

Protégé Recital Series: Zitong Wang

Sunday, February 14

All Classical Radio, Irving Levin Performance Hall

Pianist and former CMNW Protégé Project Artist Zitong Wang will headline the second concert in the new Protégé Recital Series.

The series spotlights recent Protégé Project alumni who have gone on to establish international careers.

Viano Quartet & Nina Bernat

Saturday, March 6 at 8 p.m.

First Baptist Church

Viano Quartet will join bassist Nina Bernat for a program celebrating artists who have emerged through CMNW's Protégé Project.

The concert will include two CMNW-commissioned works written for the musicians by fellow Protégé alumni: Kian Ravaei's The Little Things and Alistair Coleman's Ghost Art Canticles. The program will conclude with Dvořák's String Quintet No. 2.

Viano Quartet and Bernat are all recipients of the Avery Fisher Career Grant.

Todo Cambia: The Four Seasons Reimagined

Thursday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Patricia Reser Center for the Arts

Violinist and MacArthur Fellow Vijay Gupta and Grammy Award-winning singer La Marisoul will lead a reimagining of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons that interweaves the work with traditional Mexican son jarocho music.

Developed through a collaboration between Gupta, Street Symphony, Los Angeles-based Mexican folk musicians Son California and La Marisoul, the program will combine selections from Vivaldi with works including La Caña and La Carretera in newly created orchestrations.

The performance is a co-production of Patricia Reser Center for the Arts and Chamber Music Northwest.

Sandbox Percussion & Andy Akiho: Pentalateral

Wednesday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Alberta Rose Theatre

Grammy Award-winning Sandbox Percussion and Portland-based composer and percussionist Andy Akiho will close the season with the West Coast premiere of Pentalateral.

The new evening-length work follows their collaboration on Seven Pillars, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist and received a Grammy nomination. This time, Akiho will join Sandbox on steel pan to create a five-musician ensemble.

The Portland performance will take place just one week after the work's world premiere at New York City's 92nd Street Y.

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