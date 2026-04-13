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Classical Broadway Concert Series To Tour Oregon Coast And Portland

Chamber music reinterpretations of Broadway songs will be presented across three venues.

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Classical Broadway Concert Series To Tour Oregon Coast And Portland Image

Ping & Woof Opera and the Northwest Piano Trio will present CLASSICAL BROADWAY, a concert series featuring chamber music arrangements of Broadway repertoire. Performances will take place in Astoria, Cannon Beach, and Portland, Oregon.

The program will feature new arrangements by composer Scot Crandal, reinterpreting musical theatre songs for a small ensemble of soprano, baritone, violin, cello, and piano. The performances will explore the intersection of opera, chamber music, and Broadway.

PERFORMERS

The ensemble will include soprano Jocelyn Claire Thomas, baritone Zach Lenox, violinist Esther Shim, cellist Hannah Hillebrand, and pianist Stephanie Smith.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

CLASSICAL BROADWAY

Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts
Astoria, OR
April 18, 2026

Cannon Beach Community Church
Cannon Beach, OR
April 19, 2026

Historic Alberta House
Portland, OR
April 26, 2026

TICKET INFORMATION

Admission is donation-based, and no tickets are required.








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