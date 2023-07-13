Clackamas Repertory Theatre to Open 2023 Season with Ken Ludwig's THE GODS OF COMEDY

A side-splitting farce that brings olympian hilarity to the Osterman Theatre stage.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Appoints Tim Bond as New Artistic Director Photo 3 Oregon Shakespeare Festival Appoints Tim Bond as New Artistic Director
The FABBA Show – A Tribute to ABBA Comes to the Newmark Theatre This Month Photo 4 The FABBA Show – A Tribute to ABBA Comes to the Newmark Theatre This Month

Clackamas Repertory Theatre to Open 2023 Season with Ken Ludwig's THE GODS OF COMEDY


Clackamas Repertory Theatre's 19th season opens with the farce "Ken Ludwig's The Gods of Comedy," June 29 - July 23 at Osterman Theatre on the campus of Clackamas Community College in Oregon City. Performances take place Thursday - Saturday at 7:30pm, with 2:30pm Sunday matinees. Tickets may be purchased at Click Here or by calling 503-594-6047. There will be a half-price preview performance June 29; opening night is June 30. Ludwig's farces are favorites of Clackamas Rep audiences and "The Gods of Comedy" marks the third of his plays the company has produced, following "Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood" in 2019 and "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" in 2017.

Clackamas Repertory Theatre's production of "Ken Ludwig's The Gods of Comedy" stars, Jasmyn Tilford as Daphne; Tom Mounsey as Dionysus; and John San Nicholas as Ralph.

Clackamas Repertory Opens 2023 Season...

The Ivy League will never be the same as a pair of screwball Greek deities encounters the complexity of college codes, campus capers and conspicuous consumption. Ludwig's laugh outloud comedy tells the tale of Daphne and Ralph, young Classics professors who have just discovered a long-lost play by Euripides. Through a disastrous mistake, they lose it - and their chance at academic stardom. When Daphne calls on the Ancient Greek Gods of Comedy to get her out of the mess, the gods actually appear, and bring hilarity and mayhem with them.

Clackamas Rep's production features Tom Walton as Aristide, Alexis and Ares; Jasmyn Tilford as Daphne; Marilyn Stacey as Dean Trickett; John San Nicolas as Ralph; Aislin Courtis as Zoe and Brooklyn; Tom Mounsey as Dionysus; and Cyndy Smith-English as Thalia. San Nicholas is a member of the Actors Equity Association. Jayne Stevens, Assistant Managing Director for Clackamas Rep, is directing the show.

About Clackamas Repertory Theatre


Clackamas Repertory Theatre (www.clackamasrep.org) is a professional Equity theatre company in Oregon City, Ore. Founded in 2004, CRT offers high-quality, financially-accessible productions for the citizens of Clackamas County and beyond and prepares current and former Clackamas Community College students for a career in theatre through paid summer positions.




RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
Portland Center Stages Annual JAW New Play Festival Returns This Month Photo
Portland Center Stage's Annual JAW New Play Festival Returns This Month

Portland Center Stage’s annual JAW New Play Festival returns July 28-30, 2023. JAW is PCS’s week-long assembling of artists and audiences to create new plays. Each July, artistic teams, including playwrights, directors, and actors, come together to rehearse — and a lot of times rewrite! — a new play.

2
The FABBA Show – A Tribute to ABBA Comes to the Newmark Theatre This Month Photo
The FABBA Show – A Tribute to ABBA Comes to the Newmark Theatre This Month

 The FABBA Show – A Tribute to ABBA comes to the Newmark Theatre on Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 pm. Direct from the U.K., The FABBA Show is the sensational, authentic and truly magical tribute to Abba.

3
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Appoints Tim Bond as New Artistic Director Photo
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Appoints Tim Bond as New Artistic Director

The Oregon Shakespeare Festival Board of Directors has announced its appointment of Tim Bond as its new Artistic Director, effective September 1. The position will be a homecoming for Bond, who served as an Associate Artistic Director at OSF for 11 seasons from 1996 to 2007.

4
THE FABBA SHOW is Bringing its 2023 Summer Tour to the Newmark Theatre This Month Photo
THE FABBA SHOW is Bringing its 2023 Summer Tour to the Newmark Theatre This Month

Critically-acclaimed The FABBA Show will be bringing its highly-anticipated Summer Tour 2023 to the Newmark Theatre on Saturday, July 22 at 8:00 pm.. Direct from the U.K., The FABBA Show is the sensational, authentic and truly magical tribute to Abba. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Marvelous Wonderettes
Lakewood Theatre Company (7/14-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliet Are Dead
Blinking Eye Theatre (7/07-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Old Love New Love
Clackamas Repertory Theatre (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Broadway Rose Theatre Company (6/29-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harlem Quartet
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (2/18-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FESTIVAL FINALE: American Masterworks | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (7/27-7/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# H.M.S. Pinafore
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chanticleer
Kaul Auditorium - Reed College (1/19-1/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NEW@NIGHT: Protégés United | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
The Armory at Portland Center Stage (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Telegraph Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (1/22-1/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You