Clackamas Repertory Theatre to Open 2023 Season with Ken Ludwig's THE GODS OF COMEDY



Clackamas Repertory Theatre's 19th season opens with the farce "Ken Ludwig's The Gods of Comedy," June 29 - July 23 at Osterman Theatre on the campus of Clackamas Community College in Oregon City. Performances take place Thursday - Saturday at 7:30pm, with 2:30pm Sunday matinees. Tickets may be purchased at Click Here or by calling 503-594-6047. There will be a half-price preview performance June 29; opening night is June 30. Ludwig's farces are favorites of Clackamas Rep audiences and "The Gods of Comedy" marks the third of his plays the company has produced, following "Ken Ludwig's Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood" in 2019 and "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" in 2017.

Clackamas Repertory Theatre's production of "Ken Ludwig's The Gods of Comedy" stars, Jasmyn Tilford as Daphne; Tom Mounsey as Dionysus; and John San Nicholas as Ralph.

The Ivy League will never be the same as a pair of screwball Greek deities encounters the complexity of college codes, campus capers and conspicuous consumption. Ludwig's laugh outloud comedy tells the tale of Daphne and Ralph, young Classics professors who have just discovered a long-lost play by Euripides. Through a disastrous mistake, they lose it - and their chance at academic stardom. When Daphne calls on the Ancient Greek Gods of Comedy to get her out of the mess, the gods actually appear, and bring hilarity and mayhem with them.

Clackamas Rep's production features Tom Walton as Aristide, Alexis and Ares; Jasmyn Tilford as Daphne; Marilyn Stacey as Dean Trickett; John San Nicolas as Ralph; Aislin Courtis as Zoe and Brooklyn; Tom Mounsey as Dionysus; and Cyndy Smith-English as Thalia. San Nicholas is a member of the Actors Equity Association. Jayne Stevens, Assistant Managing Director for Clackamas Rep, is directing the show.

About Clackamas Repertory Theatre



Clackamas Repertory Theatre (www.clackamasrep.org) is a professional Equity theatre company in Oregon City, Ore. Founded in 2004, CRT offers high-quality, financially-accessible productions for the citizens of Clackamas County and beyond and prepares current and former Clackamas Community College students for a career in theatre through paid summer positions.