Backstage Drama, Black Excellence, And The Echoes Of Theatre History Ring Out In Red Velvet At Bag&Baggage Productions

Bag&Baggage Productions, Hillsboro's resident professional theater company, reckons with the history of black representation in the theater with their regional premiere of Red Velvet by Olivier Award winning playwright Lolita Chakrabarti, directed by newly appointed Artistic Director Nik Whitcomb in his first directorial role at Bag&Baggage.

"When I first saw this play, I knew it was one that I would someday work on" says Whitcomb, "The script is extremely rich. The characters are lucious and intensely human. The story is crafted gorgeously, and this show feels quintessentially Bag&Baggage."

In Red Velvet, the audience is immersed in London, 1833 - a time when protests and riots over the abolition of slavery in British colonies were rampant. Edmund Kean, a white Shakespearean actor, faints on stage while playing Othello - one of Shakespeare's few black characters. When a young, Black American actor by the name of Ira Aldridge is asked to take over the role, he and the rest of his ensemble must contend with the public, the aristocracy, and each other. Red Velvet is a searing portrayal of a pinnacle moment in Ira Aldridge's storied career, and leaves the audience struck by the full force of history as it echoes through to our modern day.

This production is particularly resonant with Bag&Baggage's own history, and current position in the climate of west coast theater.. Nik Whitcomb is the first Black Artistic Director in the historically white-led company's history, and Nik's appointment at the end of the company's 2022/23 season positions the organization as the largest Black-led theater company in Oregon. While this show marks significant growth in the company, it is also something of a return-to-form for Bag&Baggage. "We have a long history with classical texts and bold character driven stories. This play checks all of those standard B&B boxes while also feeling completely fresh and new. We have invited a number of first-timers to play on this one, both onstage and off, including myself" Whitcomb says.

Following B&B's goal of engaging more deeply with the excluded members of our community, the company will partner this production with Unite Oregon and the City of Hillsboro. This partnership will include a number of reserved tickets to be distributed to economically or socially disadvantaged community members, as well as educational opportunities facilitated by B&B and Unite Oregon Staff, following the themes of the production.

The number of firsts in this production is significant; it is the first production of Red Velvet in the Pacific Northwest, it is the first Bag&Baggage production directed by Nik Whitcomb, it is the first Bag&Baggage production for a number of the artists involved, and it is the first production of the first season under Whitcomb's leadership. The number of firsts, the quality of the artistry, and the historical significance of this particular show at Bag&Baggage combine to make this production, according to Whitcomb, "one of those plays that folks will be super sorry to miss."

Red Velvet previews July 20th, and runs July 20th - August 6th at The Vault Theatre in Hillsboro. Tickets will be offered at a sliding scale from $20 - $35, and can be purchased on their website bagnbaggage.org. Affordability and accessibility options are available.

A Steampunk Parlour Party Fundraiser will be held on Sunday July 23rd at 6pm in celebration of the opening week of Red Velvet. The Parlour Party will feature charcuterie, a costume contest, and the historically-accurate illusions of Professor DR Schreiber, "The Historical Conjurer". Tickets can be found at bagnbaggage.org.