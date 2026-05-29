ANTíKONI to Close Bag&Baggage and NPAN's Season in Hillsboro

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Bag&Baggage Productions and Native Performing Arts Network will present the final production of B&B's 2025-26 season: Antíkoni, written by Beth Piatote (Nez Perce) and directed by Jeanette Harrison (Onondaga), Creative Director of NPAN.

Nez Perce stories are the heart of this bold reimagining of Sophocles' Antigone – showing how power distorts while offering ways to overcome. Set within a museum filled with Indigenous belongings, in a yet-unknown world after Nationalists have seized power, a Nez Perce family is caught between the demands of modern survival and the sacred traditions they are determined to uphold.

“Sophocles' Antigone centers a young woman standing up to the unchecked authoritarian power wielded by her uncle,” said Piatote. “My adaptation shifts the context and replaces the Greek chorus with a chorus of Aunties who tell traditional Nez Perce stories, offering humor, wonder, and wisdom that transcend time.”

Antíkoni is NPAN's second full-length production, and the first with their current name and identity, having started at Bag&Baggage as Native Theater Project. Their first production was the world premiere of Blossom Johnson's Diné Nishłį (i am a sacred being) Or, A Boarding School Play, at the Vault Theater in 2024.

Antíkoni previews June 4 and 5, opening June 6 through June 21 at Bag&Baggage's Vault Theater in Hillsboro. Press opening is June 6th.

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