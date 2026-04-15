ABBEY ROAD – THE NUMBER ONES…AND MORE Will Bring Beatles Tribute to Portland

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The Beatles tribute Abbey Road – The Number Ones…and More will take the stage at the Newmark Theatre on Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. This concert celebrates the Beatles’ chart-topping hits alongside additional fan favorites, delivering a night of nostalgia, energy, and musical excellence.

Abbey Road has built a strong following in Portland, consistently performing to capacity audiences at the Newmark Theatre through their appearances in Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown and In My Life – A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles. Their return marks another highly anticipated evening for local fans and Beatles enthusiasts alike.

Widely regarded as one of the most authentic Beatles tribute acts in the country, Abbey Road recreates the sound, style, and spirit of the Fab Four with remarkable precision. From vintage instruments and costume changes to tight harmonies and spot-on Liverpudlian accents, the band delivers a concert experience that transports audiences back to the height of Beatlemania.

The Number Ones…and More features beloved hits spanning the Beatles’ legendary career, offering something for both lifelong fans and new generations discovering the music for the first time.

The performance is on Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.