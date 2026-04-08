& JULIET Will Play Broadway In Birmingham Series at BJCC Concert Hall This May

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& JULIET will play the BJCC Concert Hall as part of the 2025–2026 Broadway in Birmingham Series.

The North American tour will star 2025 Jimmy Award winner Fabiola Caraballo Quijada in the title role of Juliet, alongside Nicholas Edwards as Lance, Crystal Kellogg as Anne Hathaway, CJ Eldred as Shakespeare, Nico Ochoa as May, Kathryn Allison as Angélique, Joseph Torres as Romeo, and Noah Marlowe as François. The ensemble will include Jared Alexander, Dasean Brown, Bridgette Carey, Lois Ellise, Josh Fermin, Jourdan Ibe, Armani Ponder-Keith, Cayla Primous, Matt Rene Rivera, Bex Robinson, Kayla Saunders, Robbie Serrano, Kyra Smith, Alex Tho, Daniel Tracht, and Ryan Winkler.

The production is stage managed by Joel Rosen, with company management by Denny Daniello.

Featuring songs by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, a book by Emmy-winning writer David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard, and choreography by Jennifer Weber, & JULIET opened on Broadway in November 2022, where it continues to run. The musical reimagines Shakespeare’s heroine by asking what would happen if Juliet chose a new path instead of her tragic ending, set to a playlist of pop songs including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

The creative team for the North American tour includes Bill Sherman (musical supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Howard Hudson (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), Andrzej Goulding (video and projection design), J. Jared Janas (hair, wig, and makeup design), and Dominic Fallacaro (additional orchestrations and arrangements). The tour is music directed by Mark Binns, with casting by Stephen Kopel, Carrie Gardner, and Jillian Cimini, CSA. The production is executive produced by Eva Price.

& JULIET is produced by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd, and Eva Price.

Since its world premiere in 2019, the musical has been performed across multiple international productions, including runs in London’s West End, Toronto, Broadway, Australia, and Germany. The original Broadway cast recording was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 24 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

All performances will take place at the BJCC Concert Hall.

Patrons are advised that BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org, Ticketmaster.com, and the BJCC Central Ticket Office are the only official sources for tickets.