VOICES OF THE MOUNTAINS Comes to Warsaw Next Month

The great success of Polish music from the mountains - the concert has not echoed on the world's stages for years, where it evokes genuine admiration, but always returns to Warsaw. The music of three outstanding Polish composers: Karol Szymanowski, Henryk Mikołaj Górecki and Wojciech Kilar has been compiled into a mountain musical spectacle. Szymanowski highly appreciated the voices of Podhale, incl. for "primal wildness, diligent forging shapes that do not sink hopelessly in a bloodless sea of ​​sentimentalism, and finally the plasticity of their imagination that is innate to them".

Górecki's fascination with folklore continued, because "from the mountains to the sea", as evidenced by the song collection The Vistula, the Gray Vistula . Kilar, on the other hand, created Orava- the greatest symphonic hit inspired by a chimney note. The performers come from different worlds. Sebastian Karpiel-Bułecka flirted with pop, including Janusz Olejniczak, the Atom String Quartet and the AUKSO Chamber Orchestra Quartet. There will be things going on during the concert, hey! Please leave the clothes in the cloakroom.

The performance is set for September 22, 2022.