Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa Presents Online Ballet Gala

The government of Poland has extended the accountability stage until January 17, 2021, causing Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa to cancel all in-person productions through that date.

However, they will be presenting a special online Ballet Gala 1-3 January.

In this New Year's Gala, the first dancers and other artists of the Polish National Ballet will perform in their classical repertoire. Yuka Ebihara and Vladimir Yaroshenko will perform in the showpiece grand pas Kitri and Basilia from Don Quixote, accompanied by Elisabetta Formento and Palina Rusetskaya. Dawid Trzensimiech with Chinara Alizade will recall themselves in the tasteful pas de deux of Princess Aurora and Prince Désiré from The Sleeping Beauty.

Maksim Woitiul Mai Kageyama perform the pas de deux from The Nutcracker , Vladimir Yaroshenko of Chinar Alizade will appear in addition to the romantic pas de deux and Solor Nikiji of La Bayadère.

The performance will also see the pas d'esclave taken from the Corsair performed by Mai Kageyama and Riota Kitai and the Odalisek trio (Aoi Choji, Palina Rusetskaya, Yume Okano), but also the pas de deux of the Blue Bird and Princess Florina from the Sleeping Beauty, danced by Rinald Venuti and Melissa Abel.

The performance will be available on vod.teatrwielki.pl.

Learn more here.