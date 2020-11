Performances run December 16-30, 2020.

Stary Teatr presents My Darling Wiselka, My Dearest Zbyszek. Performances run December 16-30, 2020.

This performance is based on motifs from correspondence between Wisława Szymborska and Zbigniew Herbert.

Cast

Katarzyna Krzanowska

Jacek Romanowski

Creatives

Mikołaj Grabowski Director / dramaturge / music

Tadeusz Nyczek Script:

Mikołaj Grabowski Lighting director

Learn more and book at https://stary.pl/en/repertuar/my-darling-wiselka-my-dearest-zbyszek/.

