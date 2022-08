SEPHAR TANGO Comes to Warsaw in September

Both compositions by Krzysztof Pastor, each in their own way, play on our moods and emotions with a pure choreographic form, the art of neoclassical dance, the colors of space and the play of lights, to the music of the great masters: Schnittke, Górecki and Wagner.

August 15, 2022

The great success of Polish music from the mountains - the concert has not echoed on the world's stages for years, where it evokes genuine admiration, but always returns to Warsaw. The music of three outstanding Polish composers: Karol Szymanowski, Henryk Mikołaj Górecki and Wojciech Kilar has been compiled into a mountain musical spectacle.