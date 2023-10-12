Review: A POLE WILL SELL HIS SENSES at Jerzy Szaniawski Dramatyczny Theater In Walbrzych

The first premiere of this season at the Walbrzych Theater is so Walbrzych! The IN color is green, and the credo of this 60th season is Szaniawskx. Hard to spell but with an important message.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

I had a great time watching this show. Mainly because it made fun of me. I mean not only me, but in general people who get too attached to things and collect hilarious items with even more absurd motivation. It’s a story about HAVING as a goal in life.

There are important shots as the story focuses on objects but also people, stories that leave memories behind and that, for whatever reason, we can't shake. It’s about beginnings and endings. How do we manage the objects we have in our lives?

The ensemble is like a single body. Dorota Furmaniuk, Joanna Laganowska, Aleksandra Matlingiewicz, Irena Wojcik, Piotr Czarniecki, Mateusz Flis, Wojciech Marek Kozak, Mikolaj Krzeszowiec, Ryszard Wegrzyn are like an octopus body with nine tentacles that interact with each other mentally and physically. It’s so weird sometimes and I love it!

We also take into consideration the relative nature of the value. Objects can carry values ​​that have no price for us but which have no meaning for others. That's the beauty of differences. Sometimes we want to get rid of something to forget and sometimes we don't want to forget. How to put a price on an emotional charge? Does it really make sense to do this?

Michal Buszewicz, who wrote the text and directed this show, takes us into a world of absurd attachment that we can laugh at. Dorota Nawrot, who did the set design and costumes, put colorful glitter on this story and placed it in the mouth of a frog. The more absurd, the more to love! The pearl of this production is Dorota Furmaniuk, her movements, her face, and her eyes breathe the story that is being told and take it to another level. She has great comic potential in her looks or gestures that cannot be bought or learned.

I love Walbrzych Theater because it pays homage to our daily lives and struggles. They do it so well, without any grandiloquence or overload. It’s simple, it’s forward, it’s very well done! And of course, the humor which is always hilarious! In this show, we pay homage to the things we don't need. After watching this, I felt like I needed to get rid of a lot of unnecessary objects and other things in my life but I will thank them first.

Photo: T. Papuczys



