ROMEO AND JULIET is Now Streaming From Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa

The stream is available until September 15, 2021.

Apr. 17, 2021  

Romeo and Juliet is streaming now from Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa. It is available until September 15, 2021.

Two young lovers, offspring of the feuding Montague and Capulet families, value feelings above the past, pitting love and forgiveness against hatred and revenge.

Upon his return from exile in 1936, Sergei Prokofiev transformed Shakespeare's famous tragedy into a ballet with a happy ending. Soviet cultural officials did not agree, so Romeo and Juliet went on dying as before. In his Warsaw staging, Krzysztof Pastor relocates the action to the Italy of the 1930s, 1950s and 1990s respectively - proving yet again the timeless nature of this tragic story.

Check out a preview below:


