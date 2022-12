OBSESJE Returns to Teatr Wielki Next Year

What did our critic think of MARAT/SADE at Teatr Wspolczesny Wroclaw? The play was written in 1963 by Peter Weiss, a German writer, and even though the fact that it's almost 60 years old, it hasn't lost any of its actuality. We deal here with the interpretation box. Marcin Liber interpreted the play that interprets the French Revolution but it's also about the revolution itself.