MAGNOLIA Comes to Wroclawski Teatr Wspolczesny This Month

Iconic Magnolia by Paul Thomas Anderson is built around unprocessed traumas, incurable diseases and meteorological warnings. Something is in the air. From fragments of this world, Krzysztof Skonieczny creates a dark, theatrical fairy tale in which, thanks to the elevated temperature of the relationship, he looks at family relationships, the desire for love fulfilment and unconditional acceptance.

His characters are people in crisis who are able to feel the reality intensely, but they cannot cope with their own emotions and the recurring past. For fear of ridicule or rejection, they are ashamed to reveal their feelings, which eventually explode with multiplied power. The awareness that everyone shares the same desire for love and the same fear of getting hurt, reborn in ever new forms and configurations, increases the sense of responsibility for their own actions. Magnolia is a show about forgiveness, excess, and lack and need of love.

Performances run September 18-22, 2021.

