LEARNING TO WALK Will Be Performed at Wroclawski Teatr Wspolczesny

Learning to Walk directed by Paweł Miśkiewicz is a show-journey through drama, prose and poetry of Tadeusz Różewicz - on of the most critically acclaimed writers in the world literature of the turn of the 20th and 21st century. In the case of Różewicz, as is hardly ever the case, the masterpiece intertwines life, while life, in turn, sees itself in reflected in the masterpiece. The life, the faith in the man is born and dies coincidentally with subsequent stages of His biography: the chaos of war, the deaths of the relatives, the awareness of own weaknesses and limitations keep crumbling the fundaments which are rebuilt again and again with hardship.

Różewicz was known for citing his favourite Mickiewicz: "it's harder to live a day well, than write a book". In this play, actors are not ascribed to a character. Anna Błaut, Krzesisława Dubielówna, Maria Kania, Anna Kieca, Ewelina Paszke-Lowitzsch, Krzysztof Boczkowski, Przemysław Kozłowski, Marcin Łuczak, Jerzy Senator assume different incarnations, circle in the space of metaphors, observations and the Poet's intuition.

The Poet who, after years of creative activity, went mute - because, as he put it himself: "the poet who thinks seriously (who thinks in general) has to remain silent" - was watching the world already from a distance. He walked through parks, mountains, meadows in Wrocław, Konstancin, Karpacz, sometime, with a charma of a "funny old man" he ruthlessly scorn the life of an everyday intrigue of life, the false aspirations and role models, the degradation of art... He gave the evidence of life worth his masterpieces, but would always run from the memorials raised for him.

The script uses, among others: fragments of pieces by Tadeusz Różewicz - dramas: Wyszedł z domu, Rajski ogródek, Śmieszny staruszek, Kartoteka; prose: Moja córeczka, Matka odchodzi, Śmierć w starych dekoracjach, Przerwany egzamin, Próba rekonstrukcji, Nowa szkoła filozoficzna, Grzech; poezja: Duszyczka and his poems.

