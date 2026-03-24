THE OUTSIDERS, BEETLEJUICE, and More Set For PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh 2026-27 Season

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The PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh has announced its 2026–2027 season at the Benedum Center, featuring a mix of beloved classics, contemporary hits, and exciting new musicals. The lineup brings a wide range of theatrical experiences to Pittsburgh audiences, from long-running global phenomena to fresh adaptations and Tony Award-winning productions.



The season will kick off with Disney's The Lion King in September, and continue with Hadestown, The Notebook, Beetlejuice, The Outsiders, and more.



Learn more about the full season below!

Disney's The Lion King

September 9 – September 27, 2026

A breathtaking theatrical adaptation of the beloved animated film, The Lion King follows Simba’s journey from cub to king. Featuring stunning visuals, innovative puppetry, and a score by Elton John and Tim Rice, this internationally acclaimed production celebrates the circle of life with unforgettable music and storytelling.

Hadestown

October 27 – November 1, 2026

Hadestown intertwines the mythic tales of Orpheus and Eurydice with Hades and Persephone in a haunting and hopeful journey to the underworld and back. Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony Award-winning musical blends folk, jazz, and blues influences into a powerful story about love, fate, and resilience.

The Notebook

November 10 – November 15, 2026

Based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks, The Notebook tells the enduring love story of Allie and Noah across decades. With a sweeping score and emotional storytelling, the musical explores memory, devotion, and the power of lasting connection.

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

November 24 – November 29, 2026

This holiday favorite brings Dr. Seuss’s classic tale to life as the Grinch attempts to stop Christmas from coming to Whoville. Filled with whimsical sets, colorful costumes, and songs like “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” it’s a festive experience for audiences of all ages.

Maybe Happy Ending

December 29, 2026 – January 3, 2027

A charming and inventive new musical, Maybe Happy Ending follows two obsolete helper robots who form an unexpected bond. As they navigate friendship and loneliness, the show offers a touching and imaginative exploration of what it means to be human.

The Sound of Music

January 19 – January 24, 2027

One of the most beloved musicals of all time, The Sound of Music tells the story of Maria and the von Trapp family in Austria on the eve of World War II. Featuring iconic songs like “Do-Re-Mi” and “My Favorite Things,” this timeless classic continues to captivate audiences.

Beetlejuice

February 5 – February 7, 2027

Based on Tim Burton’s cult-favorite film, Beetlejuice is a wildly entertaining musical comedy about a mischievous demon and a recently deceased couple. With irreverent humor and a high-energy score, the show delivers a delightfully spooky theatrical experience.

Death Becomes Her

February 23 – February 28, 2027

Adapted from the iconic film, Death Becomes Her follows two rivals who discover a potion for eternal youth—with unexpected consequences. This dark comedy musical blends glamour, satire, and supernatural twists in a stylish and witty production.

The Phantom of the Opera

March 17 – March 28, 2027

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical returns with its tale of love and obsession beneath the Paris Opera House. Featuring a soaring score and lavish production design, The Phantom of the Opera remains one of the most iconic shows in Broadway history.

The Outsiders

April 27 – May 2, 2027

Based on S.E. Hinton’s classic novel, The Outsiders brings the story of Ponyboy Curtis and his fellow Greasers to the stage. This gripping musical explores themes of identity, belonging, and the struggles of youth in a divided society.

The Who's Tommy

May 18 – May 23, 2027

Featuring music by The Who, Tommy tells the story of a young boy who becomes a pinball prodigy after experiencing trauma. With its electrifying rock score and striking visuals, the musical is a powerful exploration of healing and self-discovery.