Riverfront Theater Company to Host Second Annual Pride Drag Bingo in Pittsburgh

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Celebrate the end of Pride Month in style at Riverfront Theater Company's Second Annual Pride Drag Bingo! Join un on Sunday, June 28, from 4:00-8:00 PM at Spirit Hall in Pittsburgh for an unforgettable afternoon of entertainment, community, and fun.

This year's event is bigger and bolder than ever, featuring 15 spectacular drag performances, exciting bingo rounds, a jackpot game, new vendors, raffle opportunities, prizes, and more.

Your $35 ticket includes five rounds of bingo, access to vendors and games, a pizza buffet, jackpot bingo, and a full lineup of incredible drag entertainers, including Theocracy, Andi Whorehol, Sir Cretion, Kelly Kooter, Ezhora Decomer, Sue-Flay Munroe, Twinkerbell, and Gingersnap. A cash bar will be available for guests 21+ with valid ID. Come dressed in your most fabulous, glittering Pride attire and help us send Pride Month out with a bang!

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