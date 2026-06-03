Riverfront Theater Company to Host Second Annual Pride Drag Bingo in Pittsburgh
The Closet is Glass event heads to Spirit Hall, featuring Theocracy, Andi Whorehol, and more.
Celebrate the end of Pride Month in style at Riverfront Theater Company's Second Annual Pride Drag Bingo! Join un on Sunday, June 28, from 4:00-8:00 PM at Spirit Hall in Pittsburgh for an unforgettable afternoon of entertainment, community, and fun.
This year's event is bigger and bolder than ever, featuring 15 spectacular drag performances, exciting bingo rounds, a jackpot game, new vendors, raffle opportunities, prizes, and more.
Your $35 ticket includes five rounds of bingo, access to vendors and games, a pizza buffet, jackpot bingo, and a full lineup of incredible drag entertainers, including Theocracy, Andi Whorehol, Sir Cretion, Kelly Kooter, Ezhora Decomer, Sue-Flay Munroe, Twinkerbell, and Gingersnap. A cash bar will be available for guests 21+ with valid ID. Come dressed in your most fabulous, glittering Pride attire and help us send Pride Month out with a bang!
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