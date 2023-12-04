Review: FRONT PORCH CABARET Unveils a Season of Firsts at Front Porch Theatricals

A stunning and unexpected season announcement is rounded out with some great performances.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards
Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 3 Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday
THE WICKHAMS Comes to ActorsNET This Week Photo 4 THE WICKHAMS Comes to ActorsNET This Week

Review: FRONT PORCH CABARET Unveils a Season of Firsts at Front Porch Theatricals

When actor and educator Brady Patsy walked onto the Greer Cabaret stage as emcee, aided by a cane, there was applause from the audience, which Patsy quickly lampshaded with a joke. For those not in the know, Brady Patsy was cast as the male ensemble track in tick, tick... BOOM earlier this season at CLO, but a pedestrian injury forced him offstage. Now that he is healed enough to be up and about, the audience of friends and colleagues at Front Porch's annual cabaret and season announcement event treated it as a joyful homecoming.

And it was a homecoming indeed, not only for Patsy but for Front Porch itself. After a 2023 season of two challenging musicals, Falsettos and Merrily We Roll Along, producers Bruce E. G. Smith and Nacy D. Zionts were proud to announce A, My Name Is Still Alice and Bandstand as the 2024 productions. Neither one, they stated, had been professionally produced in Pittsburgh before. Both are bold choices, with the former being a "women's issues in the '90s" revuesical and the latter being a big, splashy actor-musician musical about PTSD and the big band era post WWII. Then again, if any company can take an unlikely choice and make it into a big fat hit, it's Front Porch.

The announcement was only half the fun, with a cast of performers pulled from Front Porch's 2023 season singing a wide variety of songs with music director Doug Levine. An extended medley from Falsettos, featuring the reunited Front Porch cast, was a highlight of the evening's first act, though Erin Lindsey Krom's sexy, jazzed-up rendition of "A Spoonful of Sugar" also kept the audience in stitches. Act 2 was devoted to the cast of Merrily, featuring Marnie Quick singing "Times Are Hard for Dreams" and Michaela Isenberg bringing out a song from the Shaiman-Wittman TV musical SMASH. It was great to see the Merrily gang back together singing "Old Friends," but the musical's somewhat fragmented nature made it hard to pull a big chunk the way Falsettos did. (Also, the Catherine Kolos/David Ieong duet from Sunday in the Park with George made me want very much to see THIS theatre produce it THAT cast.)

It wouldn't be a Front Porch event without the famous carrot cake, chocolate cake, tiramisu and baklava from Aladdin's Eatery, ensuring that everyone, cast and audience alike, leaves with a smile. Front Porch may be relatively young, but they've more than established themselves as a staple in Pittsburgh's cultural life. When Shakespeare said "the evil that men do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones," it's only because he never got to meet the late, great Leon Zionts; the dream he dreamed with his wife and friends is still thriving and growing, all these years later. Hats off to him, and to Front Porch.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

1
Review: WHOS HOLIDAY Hits Below the Belt at Pittsburgh CLO Photo
Review: WHO'S HOLIDAY Hits Below the Belt at Pittsburgh CLO

The CLO Cabaret's holiday special is delightfully raunchy, thanks to a go-for-broke performance by Lara Hayhurst.

2
Review: FRONT PORCH CABARET Unveils a Season of Firsts at Front Porch Theatricals Photo
Review: FRONT PORCH CABARET Unveils a Season of Firsts at Front Porch Theatricals

Pittsburgh's boutique professional musical theatre company loves taking chances, and this cabaret is full of them.

3
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Pittsburgh in January Photo
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Pittsburgh in January

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will present the Pittsburgh engagement of the Tony Award®-winning Broadway musical Girl From The North Country at the Benedum Center from January 9th to January 14th, 2024, part of the 2023-2024 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series. 

4
Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2024 Lineup Unveiled Featuring Exciting New Attractions an Photo
Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2024 Lineup Unveiled Featuring Exciting New Attractions and Traditional Favorites

Get ready for an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration in Pittsburgh's Cultural District. Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2024 is back with an exciting lineup of new attractions and traditional favorites. Join us on Sunday, December 31, 2023, from 6 pm to midnight for an evening filled with performances, activities, and the iconic Future of Pittsburgh Ball rise at midnight. Don't miss out on this 30th anniversary celebration!

From This Author - Greg Kerestan

A long-time BWW regular, Greg Kerestan is proud to join the staff of his favorite website. Greg is a graduate of Duquesne University and Seton Hill University, where he studied both theatre and Englis... Greg Kerestan">(read more about this author)

Review: FRONT PORCH CABARET Unveils a Season of Firsts at Front Porch TheatricalsReview: FRONT PORCH CABARET Unveils a Season of Firsts at Front Porch Theatricals
Review: WHO'S HOLIDAY Hits Below the Belt at Pittsburgh CLOReview: WHO'S HOLIDAY Hits Below the Belt at Pittsburgh CLO
Review: ASSASSINS Goes for the Prize at Riverfront Theater CompanyReview: ASSASSINS Goes for the Prize at Riverfront Theater Company
Review: Michael Cerveris Shines in THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS IN CONCERT: A BENEFIT at Barebones ProductionsReview: Michael Cerveris Shines in THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS IN CONCERT: A BENEFIT at Barebones Productions

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
American Buffalo in Pittsburgh American Buffalo
Barebones Black Box (11/17-12/10)
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Pittsburgh The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (12/01-12/16)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Pittsburgh The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Capitol Theatre (2/01-2/01)
American Buffalo in Pittsburgh American Buffalo
Barebones Black Box (11/17-12/10)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Pittsburgh The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
WVU Creative Arts Center (2/12-2/12)
Betty Buckley in Pittsburgh Betty Buckley
Walker Recital Hall (4/19-4/19)
Tick, Tick...Boom! in Pittsburgh Tick, Tick...Boom!
Iron Horse Theatre Company (12/01-12/16)
A Lyrical Christmas Carol in Pittsburgh A Lyrical Christmas Carol
Gargaro Theater (12/13-12/17)
Gavin Creel in Pittsburgh Gavin Creel
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (5/01-5/01)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Pittsburgh The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (2/27-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You