Kelly Strayhorn Theater Will Host FRESHWORKS Series For The Fall
This series will feature Pittsburgh playwright Mal MacKenzie and musician lys scott.
Kelly Strayhorn Theater (KST) will welcome playwright Mal MacKenzie (they/them) and musician lys scott (she/they) as the Fall 2026 Freshworks artists. This fall’s two performance-in-progress works center queer experiences of identity, family, gender, sexuality, and self-expression. Mal MacKenzie’s Freshworks AURA takes place on Friday & Saturday, October 2-3, while lys scott’s chronicles of a crazy girl showcases on Friday & Saturday, November 6-7, both at KST’s Alloy Studios.
AURA by Mal is about a mother who creates an AI chatbot of the daughter she’s lost to help her mourn. But her child is very much alive, and he goes by Dustin. This queer story asks: as modern technology promises us authenticity, connection, and self-expression, how do we know ourselves?
Mal speaks of their inspiration: “I’m inspired by what has become a meme within the trans community, which is the experience of coming out or being in the midst of transition, and a parent tells you that they feel like their child has died.” From this starting point, Mal became interested in the complex emotions that can accompany transition, and the many things a parent and child may feel they are saying goodbye to. The themes of human experience, grief, and AI technology come together at the heart of AURA.
Mal is also excited by KST’s location just blocks from AI Avenue: “People have their own complex relationships to technology, and I’m really interested in getting that perspective. I'm also curious about how physical proximity to AI infrastructure either adds to or takes away from the experience of the story.”
Freshworks continues in November with an exciting work-in-progress performance of chronicles of a crazy girl created by lys scott. lys has been a rap and hip-hop powerhouse of the local Pittsburgh music scene. A first-generation LGBTQIA+ Thai American artist, they blend rap, original music, fearless storytelling, and multidisciplinary performance at Freshworks.
Growing up in a small town, lys learned early that living authentically could sometimes mean being called the “Crazy Girl.” This experience and their exploration of racial and gender fluidity have shaped their relationship with music, giving them a space to reflect on individuality, sexuality, and their relationship with their immigrant family. lys transforms KST’s black box into a multimedia experience, using the space to heighten the sensory and emotional impact of new and reimagined songs, and correlating themes.
Through chronicles of a crazy girl, lys reclaims that label, bringing together music, stories, and experiences from across their life and artistic practice. As lys puts it, the work is a chance to “tie a little bow on the things I did in the past, adding to my artistic journey.” Following Freshworks, lys will release a mixtape with songs from chronicles of a crazy girl.
Freshworks: Mal MacKenzie, AURA
Friday & Saturday, October 2 - 3 | 7:30pm - 9:00pm (including post-show discussion)
KST’s Alloy Studios | 5530 Penn Ave.
Pay What Moves You: $15 - $30
Freshworks: lys scott, chronicles of a crazy girl
Friday & Saturday, November 6 - 7 | 7:30pm - 9:00pm (including post-show discussion)
KST’s Alloy Studios | 5530 Penn Ave.
Pay What Moves You: $15 - $30
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