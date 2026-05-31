Joe Scalissi & Friends To Bring Headlining Tribute To Hometown Celebration

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It's inevitable when driving west from Pittsburgh, someone in the car starts to sing "...when the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that's amoré!" once the sign for Dean Martin Boulevard in Steubenville appears.

The Rat Pack crooner is celebrated every year during a weekend of events around his hometown, with 2026 marking the 30th anniversary of the Dean Martin Hometown Festival. A hallmark event to commemorate the occasion will take place on Saturday June 20 in neighboring Weirton, with a matinee performance of "Joe Scalissi Sings Dean Martin" at Undo's inside the Holiday Inn on Three Springs Drive. Doors will open at 11:30a, with lunch service prior to showtime at 1p.

Headlining the show is Joe Scalissi who you will forget he is an impersonator at all." He has enjoyed acclaim from audiences worldwide and received high praise for his performance by Dean Martin's family, professional collaborators and fan group leaders, including Neil Daniels (President of the Dean Martin Fan Center & former NBC TV executive). The audience can expect Scalissi to deliver the beloved songs, tongue-in-cheek laughs, and legendary charm of "Dino" recreated in one truly celebratory performance.

Scalissi has assembled a top-caliber team to support his performance, including full production design of professional sound, lighting and staging by Wild Cherry ("Play That Funky Music") member Bobby Pizzoferrato. Master of Ceremonies duties will be handled by special guest and festival favorite Lou Martini Jr. ("The Godfather", "The Sopranos", and Off-Broadway's Tony 'n Tina's Wedding). Pre-show coverage will take place with a livestream event hosted by Hannah Timm (Rocktopia on Broadway, QVC, ShopHQ), where Facebook followers of the Dean Martin Hometown Festival page will see exclusive interviews and get a glimpse of the buzz before the show begins. Additionally, Scalissi is known for a surprise guest performer or two during many of his shows, so you never know who may also take the stage with him at Undo's on Saturday afternoon.

To make the afternoon a full fan-service experience, ticket holders will have access to the exclusive "Dino & Friends" display, which will feature artifacts and relics like Dean Martin's personally worn tuxedo, and sheet music he sang from in the recording studio, along with other pieces from the collections of Sammy Davis, Jr. and Jerry Lewis.

Don't Miss a Pittsburgh News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...