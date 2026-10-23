GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY to Open at City Theatre
Directed by Bria Walker-Rhoze, the production features Juan Rivera Lebron, Gabrielle Kogut, and Alex Sheffield alongside new cast members.
City Theatre is inviting audiences to return to the world of Pemberley this holiday season with Georgiana & Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, directed by Bria Walker-Rhoze, running November 14–December 6, 2026 on the City Theatre Mainstage.
The final installment in the beloved Christmas at Pemberley series, Georgiana & Kitty follows Mr. Darcy's younger sister, Georgiana, and Bennet sister Kitty—two best friends ready to claim their own adventures in life and love. Warm, witty, and full of holiday spirit, the play offers a charming continuation of Jane Austen-inspired storytelling for longtime fans and first-time visitors alike.
This production is presented in association with Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama, with 14 current or former CMU students and faculty directly involved in the cast and creative team of Georgiana & Kitty.
Preview performances begin on November 14, with performances continuing through Sunday, December 6. City Theatre offers multiple ticket options, including RAD Pay-What-You-Want performances, Under 30 tickets, Senior Rush tickets, and group sales for 10 or more.
Familiar faces from previous chapters of Pemberley at City Theatre return, including Gabrielle Kogut as “Mary Bennet,” Alex Manalo as “Jane Bingley,” and Alex Sheffield as “Lydia Wickham,” along with Juan Rivera Lebron reprising the role of “Fitzwilliam Darcy.”
The full cast includes Annalisa D'Aguilar, Nick Grosso, Evelyn Hernandez, Gabrielle Kogut, Alex Manalo, Isaac Miller, Juan Rivera Lebron, Olivia Leigh Ruhnke, and Alex Sheffield. The creative team includes: scenic design by Tony Ferrieri, costume design by Hugh Hanson, lighting design by Annmarie Duggan, sound design and original composition by Pan-Pan Gou, intimacy by Tomé Cousin, dialect by Nancy McNulty McGeever, and dramaturgy by Lindsay Barr. The production is stage managed by Patti Kelly with Taylor Meszaros serving as Assistant Stage Manager. Understudies for the production are Nyree Binns, Lena Sophia Dill, Daniel Evans, and Juan Rivera.
City Theatre's past productions from the Pemberley series – Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (2023) and The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley (2024) -- represent two of the organization's most well-attended and highest-grossing box office successes. And, with last season's holiday slot selection, the world premiere co-commission Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, this production marks the fourth consecutive year with a Lauren Gunderson-penned show (Ms. Gunderson is routinely ranked as America's most-produced playwright). City Theatre also produced Gunderson's The Revolutionists in 2018.
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