The Second City Will Bring LAUGH HARDER, NOT SMARTER to City Theatre This April

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrating its 65th anniversary, the world’s most influential name in comedy, The Second City, has announced its cast in advance of its arrival to City Theatre with their newest revue, Laugh Harder, Not Smarter, April 9 – 18, 2026.

"The world needs some laughter and joy right now, and we’re happy to deliver with Second City – at City,” commented Managing Director James McNeel. “We have wanted to bring these brilliant improv comedians to our venue for years and we are so excited to have them join us on the South Side this April, marking their first return to Pittsburgh since 2021. While we are known for new plays that are featured in our subscription season, we continue to look for ways to expand our programming to include special events that make sense for our audiences – in this case, contemporary comedy. We are particularly grateful to Level Agency for sponsoring the show and look forward creating this annual tradition for our region which is so rich with a passion for humor.”

Laugh Harder, Not Smarter is a celebration of legendary American comedy 65 years in the making. Featuring a hilarious array of classic sketch performance and songs from the company's rich history, fresh new favorites, as well as the signature brand of irreverent improv for which The Second City is famous.

This innovative and interactive performance, brought to life by the dynamic Second City Touring Company, is a celebration of the comedic genius that has graced our stages for six and a half decades. With alumni such as Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, and Keegan-Michael Key, The Second City has an unmatched track record of launching the careers of comedy superstars.

The touring show, Laugh Harder, Not Smarter, is directed by Jeff Griggs with music direction by Adam O’Dell. The cast includes Zoe Agapinan, Grace Goze, Phylicia McLeod, Kevin Noonan, Dominic Rescigno, and Cat Savage. The stage manager is Rebecca Gilman.