SHAKESPEARE'S R&J Will Present at City Theatre Mainstage in Pittsburgh

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From May 8-10, an adaptation of Romeo & Juliet is coming to the City Theatre Mainstage, blurring the boundary between dreams and reality. This production of Shakespeare's R&J is directed by J. Cody Spellman, John Wells Directing Fellow at Carnegie Mellon University.

Calarco's play follows four boys living under rigid constraints that dictate what they can and cannot read. In an act of rebellion and curiosity, they begin to act out the forbidden text: Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. What begins as playful experimentation (assigning roles, improvising costumes from school uniforms) quickly deepens into something more urgent and revealing. Through Shakespeare's language, the boys uncover hidden desires,

vulnerabilities, and truths. Ultimately, they are confronted with a choice: retreat into silence or claim their own voices.

In a world defined by control, Shakespeare's R&J considered language as both liberation and resistance, a powerful reminder that the choice to speak or remain silent is one we all face.

This production features a collaboration of alumni and current students of Carnegie Mellon School of Drama and Heinz College, in the creative and production teams, as well as on stage. Presented as a rental event by Julia Production (an independent entity not affiliated with City Theatre Company) the project reflects City Theatre's ongoing commitment to fostering dynamic creative partnerships and supporting the presentation of bold, contemporary work. Through initiatives like this, City Theatre continues to strengthen its role as a distinctive force within Pittsburgh's cultural landscape.

The performance schedule is as follows: Friday, May 8 at 7:30 PM; Saturday, May 9 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM; and Sunday, May 10 at 2:00 PM. Discounts apply, including Under 30 tickets for $24 (call the Box Office to reserve), Senior Rush tickets for $28 (available day-of by phone or in person), and a limited-time Early Bird discount of 10% off.