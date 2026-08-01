Review: GREASE at 2nd Floor Theatre Company

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Launching a new theater company is always a leap of faith, but 2nd Floor Theatre Company lands on solid footing with its inaugural production of Grease. Formed by the leadership of Westmoreland Performing Arts to create performance opportunities specifically for adult actors in the community, the company's first production at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center proves to be an energetic, crowd-pleasing debut. Although a handful of microphone issues briefly distracted some moments in the first half of the show, they became little more than a footnote as the talented cast quickly won over the audience with infectious enthusiasm and strong musical storytelling.

Leading the cast, Abigail McGinnis shines as Sandy Dumbrowski, delivering a performance that captures the character's innocence without making her seem naïve. Her believable transformation into Sandy's more confident alter ego is one of the evening's highlights, showcasing both confident acting and strong vocal ability. Laura Stanish brings boundless energy and warmth to Jan, creating delightful chemistry with Roger and making every scene she enters just a little brighter. Anthony Marino is a comedic standout as Eugene, fully embracing the character's awkward charm with larger-than-life physicality and impeccable timing that drew laughter throughout the theater. Though his time on stage was brief, Tony Marino left a lasting impression as Teen Angel, handling the role's challenging vocals with remarkable control and ease. Across the company, the vocals are a consistent strength, with impressive harmonies and confident ensemble singing. Likewise, the choreography is smartly crafted for the intimate performance space, making the stage feel much larger than it is while maintaining the spirit and excitement audiences expect from Grease.

Every new theater company hopes to make a memorable first impression, and 2nd Floor Theatre Company has done exactly that. This production demonstrates that the region's adult performers have both the talent and passion to create engaging, high-quality community theater. Grease is a fun night at the theater filled with familiar songs and plenty of heart. If this first production is any indication of the company's future, local theater lovers have every reason to be excited. Catch Grease while you can, and be sure to keep 2nd Floor Theatre Company on your radar as it continues to build what promises to be an exciting new chapter in Westmoreland County's performing arts community.



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