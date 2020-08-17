BWW Blog: Hello! My Name is Elder Price

The performers in the touring cast were spectacular. Most notably was the actor who played Elder Price.

Everyone has likely heard about the musical The Book of Mormon at least once in their life. Prior to the pandemic, I had the opportunity to see the musical performed last year for Easter. No, seriously, I saw The Book of Mormon on Easter Sunday. I like to think that added to the irony of the musical, but it was the overall experience that was incredibly memorable for me. I purposefully only listened to a couple of songs from the cast recording in preparation, hoping to enter mostly blind. Let me just say, if you haven't heard the album, plan on seeing the musical, and aren't bothered by somewhat offensive humor, I highly recommend seeing it how I did.

One of the greatest disappointments of the pandemic sweeping the nation was the idea that I wouldn't see any performances this year. It was saddening to hear that all performances were either canceled or postponed, and even more so when I heard that some musicals would not even have the opportunity to give one last bow. That being said, it's the memories of past musicals I've seen that keep me moving forward. I am incredibly excited for when I will have the opportunity to go to a show again, but for now? I reflect on my viewing of The Book of Mormon.

Unfortunately, I don't have the opportunity to go to New York City freely so I usually see performances in Pittsburgh. The performance I saw was from the touring cast and it was easily one of my favorite experiences at Heinz Hall. Despite it being a holiday, there were plenty of people there to watch the show. Among the songs I knew from the show, I had heard "Hello," "Hasa Diga Eebowai," and "Turn It Off." Undoubtedly one of my favorite moments was seeing the reactions of the people around me for "Hasa Diga Eebowai." The gasps at the translation were some of the most hilarious I had ever experienced, and what made it even better was my mother leaning over to me and asking, "are we going to hell for seeing this on Easter Sunday?"

The performers in the touring cast were spectacular. Most notably was the actor who played Elder Price. Apparently, the man who played him for our performance was special for that day and he undeniably stole the show. He captured Elder Price's emotions, and narcissistic attitude, flawlessly. That's not even to mention his singing voice! "I Believe" was one of the best numbers thanks to his passion throughout. The dedication that the entire cast had, however, was awe-inspiring. Every single person who performed put their heart and soul into singing, dancing, and acting for our enjoyment. I sincerely hope that I have the opportunity to see another musical in Pittsburgh after theaters begin to open up for performances again. The memories I have with musical theatre are special, and witnessing the talent of The Book of Mormon's cast inspired me that much more to continue watching people perform and supporting them.

