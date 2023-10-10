YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Springs To Life At Arts Express Theatre

Packed with colorful costumes, energetic choreography, and an all-star ensemble, this show is a must-see. Get your tickets now!

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Springs To Life At Arts Express Theatre

Tickets are going fast for this hilarious production of Young Frankenstein at Arts Express Theatre.

This show is packed with colorful costumes, energetic choreography and stunts, an all-star ensemble, and let by the spry Daniel Gilmore as Frederick Frankenstein. You will not want to miss this production!

The comedic timing of Tiff Jensen's Frau Blucher, the sincerity of Nathan Taylor's Igor, along with other noteworthy performances by Rachel Fornoff (Inga) Gabi Carillo (Elizabeth Benning),and Braden Cooley (Monster) are meant to be enjoyed this spooky season.

For Tickets Visit: Click Here




