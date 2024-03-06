World Premieres & More Set for The Phoenix Theatre Company 24/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Phoenix Theatre Company's 105th season will offer a full range of musicals, dramas, comedies and world premieres. The season kicks off in September and includes 10 shows ranging from classics like "Into the Woods" and new hits like "Waitress" to family favorites like "Seussical the Musical," plus the world premiere of two new shows workshopped at the Theatre's most recent Festival of New American Theatre, "We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon & Parfunkel Musical" and "Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo." Each performance is presented at the Theatre's multi-venue campus in the heart of the Central Arts District.

"The upcoming season is a celebration of authenticity, emotion, and the universal experiences that bind us all," said Michael Barnard, producing artistic director at The Phoenix Theatre Company. "From timeless classics to delightful new works, we invite audiences to join us for an exploration of love, laughter, triumph, challenges, and everything in between, all told from the heart and produced in-house with the Valley's most talented artisans and theatre-makers."

Performances in the 24/25 season will alternate between the Hormel Theatre, formerly known as the Mainstage, and Hardes Theatre. Thanks to the transformation of the current black-box-style 250-seat theatre into the state-of-the-art 500 seat Stacie J. and Richard J Stephenson Theatre, which is expected to be completed by Summer 2025. In the meantime, the Hardes Theatre will once again be transformed into an immersive cabaret-style space with round tables and chairs, creating a more intimate and engaging experience for the audience.

The 24/25 season includes:

"We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon & Parfunkel Musical"

September 4 - November 3, 2024

Hardes Theatre

Fresh from the 2024 Festival of New American is the first jukebox musical about and featuring the songs of a band that never existed. This original two-man folk musical parodies the tropes of jukebox musicals like "Jersey Boys," "Buddy," "Mamma Mia," "Beautiful," "Ain't Too Proud," "Tina," "Always... Patsy Cline," "The Cher Show" ... and the dozen inevitable new bio-musicals coming soon.

"Waitress"

September 25 - November 24, 2024

Hormel Theatre

Sugar, butter, and empowerment are at the heart of this poignant and soulful musical featuring songs by Sara Bareilles. A pie-making waitress, from a small town and in a loveless marriage, seeks self-discovery and escape through a baking contest and the support of her friends. Get ready for a love-filled roller coaster ride through every emotion.

"Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Show"

November 20 - December 28, 2024

Hardes Theatre

Set in a 1940s radio station's live broadcast, this new musical is filled with delightful songs and wonderful characters performing the time honored Christmas classic of a department store Santa's claim to be the real Kris Kringle. Fueled by one girl's bravery and supported by a heartwarming Supreme Court trial, audiences will be inspired by the faith it takes to truly believe. This is a perfect holiday show for anyone who loves Christmas.

"Seussical the Musical"

December 18, 2024 - January 26, 2025

Hormel Theatre

Immerse yourself in the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss! This symphonic adventure features favorite childhood characters as they highlight the importance of friendship, loyalty, and the belief in oneself. Oh, the places you will go, as you journey through the world of imagination with young JoJo, and accompanied by all the outrageously creative characters like the Cat in the Hat and Horton who happens to hear a Who.

"Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike"

Jan 15 - Feb 16, 2025

Hardes Theatre

A weekend of familial chaos among 3 three middle-aged single siblings, sparked by a starlet's return and a maid's bizarre prophecies, unfolds in this modern hilarious farce, filled with themes inspired by Chekhov. This show offers a humorous look at a family searching for purpose and rediscovering their relationships with each other amid personal existential crises.

"Jersey Boys"

Feb 19 - April 27, 2025

Hormel Theatre

Go back in time and revel in this Tony Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon. While navigating fame, friendship, and the music industry, four young men from the wrong side of the tracks rise to become rock 'n roll, doo-wop quartet, the Four Seasons! Featuring hits like "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," and "Walk Like A Man," audiences are invited to discover the rags to riches story behind the music and enjoy one of the best Jukebox musicals of our lifetime.

"Churchill"

March 19 - April 13, 2025

Hardes Theatre

Step into Blenheim Palace, 1963, where legendary British statesman Winston Churchill reflects on war, world leaders and women in this captivating one-man show. Experience a unique opportunity to really get to know the man that saved his country from tyranny and helped bring an end to World War 2.

April 23 - June 22, 2025

Hardes Theatre

From beloved musical tropes to famous personalities, this hilarious, satirical revue skewers the clichés and quirks of Broadway's biggest hits. In this next generation of "Forbidden Broadway," laugh til you cry with songs about the most beloved musicals of our current times such as "Hamilton," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Moulin Rouge," and many more!

"Into the Woods"

May 21 - July 13, 2025

Hormel Theatre

Venture into one of Stephen Sondheim's most beloved musicals and enter a fantastical realm where well-known fairy tale characters embark on a magical journey to pursue their deepest desires, only to confront the reality of what happens AFTER "happily ever after."

"Let The Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo"

August 6 - September 21, 2025

Hormel Theatre

Experience the world premiere of a jazzy musical journey through The Big Easy. Featuring iconic songs of many eras, from Jelly Roll Morton and Bessie Smith to Fats Domino, Randy Newman, The Meters, Dr. John, Harry Connick, Jr. and The Neville Brothers, the show follows the tale of a heartbroken young woman who rediscovers life in the city's embrace.

In addition to the season's full slate of shows, The Phoenix Theatre Company will host the 27th annual Festival of New American Theatre, Feb 21 - Mar 9, 2025. This Festival, a cornerstone of our long-standing dedication to nurturing new talent and broadening the American theatrical repertoire, is recognized as the Southwest's premier event for new works. It offers audiences a unique chance to witness a show go from page to stage.

The Phoenix Theatre Company is the largest regional theatre company in Arizona, producing shows from start to finish in-house with its team of artisans and experts. This allows freedom in creative interpretation for directors, the construction of sets, the design, sewing and selection of costumes, and other components necessary to create a live production.

Existing subscribers can renew season tickets starting March 5, 2024. New season ticket packages for the 24/25 season go on sale to the public April 2, 2024. Single tickets go on sale June 4, 2024. For more information, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.