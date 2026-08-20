WINDOWS to Play Limited Engagement at Arizona Theatre Company

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MMaxwell Media and Warren & Jale Trepp, in association with Arizona Theatre Company and NewYorkRep, will present Tawni O'Dell's Windows for two performances only at Arizona Theatre Company at the Temple of Music and Art in Tucson.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Mitchell Maxwell, the production will play September 10 at 7:30 p.m. and September 12 at 2 p.m.

The cast will feature Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Bryan Batt (Mad Men), Peter Bradbury (Sally Hemings: An American Scandal), Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde), Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice), Tony Award winner Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line), Alyssa Melani (The Chair), Jesse Nager (Motown The Musical), Gayle Samuels (Ohio State Murders), Cheryl Stern (La Cage aux Folles), Rachel York (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) and Rachel Zatcoff (Fiddler on the Roof).

The September 10 performance will be followed by a Q&A and an invited reception with the company. The limited engagement will also be captured for streaming at a later date.

Windows explores fear, anger, loss, love and human connection in the wake of isolation. Through characters confronting chance encounters, solitude and their relationships with others, the play examines the ways people were changed by a shared period of crisis and the different paths toward new beginnings.

“Windows opens up the soul of the human condition and allows for healing,” Maxwell said. “We think we've moved past Covid and the lockdown, but we're still living with the anxieties and PTSD that crept into our psyches and took up a sort of permanent residence.”

He continued, “Once we face these dark clouds through conversation and art, it will put us on a path to newfound optimism and a lighter path for our future. The indomitable human spirit gets through crisis with humor and grit.”

With Windows, O'Dell adapts her episodic podcast series Closing the Distance, which was performed and recorded during the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown. The series featured performers including Jason Alexander, Tony Danza, William Hurt, Kathleen Turner and Kelli O'Hara, among others.

O'Dell's previous stage works include the 2019 Off-Broadway theatrical memoir When It Happens to You and the 2023 comedy-drama Pay the Writer, which played the Pershing Square Signature Center starring Ron Canada, Marcia Cross and Batt. She is also the New York Times bestselling author of six novels, including Angels Burning and Back Roads, the latter an Oprah's Book Club selection that was subsequently adapted for film.

The creative team for Windows includes production designer Rob Bissinger, Costume Designer David Woolard, lighting designer Jamie Roderick and sound designer Alex Neumann. Casting is by Cindi Rush, with general management by Catalyst Theatricals.

Windows will play Thursday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 12 at 2 p.m. at Arizona Theatre Company at the Temple of Music and Art, located at 330 S. Scott Ave. in Tucson, Arizona.

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