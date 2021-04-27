Viva La Culture Will Celebrate, Educate About Impact of Latino and Xicanx Culture Starting Friday

West Valley Arts Imprint: Viva La Cultura, an eight-month celebration of the impact of Latino and Xicanx culture on American culture highlighted through shared stories and artistic expression, begins May 1 with a half-day festival at The Arts HQ Gallery, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza in Surprise.

The free event from 12-6 p.m. includes live music and dance from community group dancers and bands, children's story telling by elders in the community, face painting, arts & crafts, vendors and food trucks. The Arizona Coyotes will be on hand for a free prize giveaway with the Spinning Wheel of Prizes.

Live performers include Mariachi Continental Azteca Band (12 p.m.), Ballet Folklorico Esperanza (1 p.m.), Jazz Con Alma featuring Leon Santiago (2 p.m.), Poetry of Yaritza Flores Bustos (3:45 p.m.), Freddy Flopez (4 p.m.) and Simone Sanchez (4:30 p.m.)

Sponsors of Viva La Cultura include the Arizona Coyotes Foundation,Estrella Mountain Community College, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation and Sunwest Credit Union.

The event also marks the opening of an exhibition from April 30 to June 4 in the gallery featuring artwork by Hugo Medina, Edgar Fernandez, Adriana Martinez, Cell 13, Diego Perez, Sam Gomez, Sam Fresquez and Zarco Guerrero. The free exhibition will be open to the public during normal gallery hours, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p..m.

"The impact of Latino and Xicanx culture is widespread, long-lasting and deeply rooted," said West Valley Arts President and CEO Sandra Bassett. "Our big-picture mission at West Valley Arts through our Imprint program is to bring awareness of and recognition to the heritage, tradition and cultures of our incredibly diverse community."

West Valley Arts also is partnering with WestMarc for a virtual community conversation focusing on the Latino and South American community.

Additional programming and events will be announced in the coming months.

For more information about West Valley Arts, visit www.westvalleyarts.org.