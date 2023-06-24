Valley Youth Theatre and The Herberger Theater Center Team Up for THE ADDAMS FAMILY in October

The production will run from Friday the 13th of October through October 29, 2023.

By: Jun. 24, 2023

Valley Youth Theatre and the Herberger Theater Center are delighted to announce a spine-tingling partnership to produce the acclaimed musical The Addams Family at Herberger Theater Center in Stage West, opening Friday the 13th of October, and running through October 29, 2023.

“This is a fantastic show and we knew the best way to get everyone in the spooky spirit would be to team up with our friends at the Herberger Theater Center, and give The Addams Family the grand stage it deserves,” said Valley Youth Theatre Producing Artistic Director Bobb Cooper.

“We celebrate the long history that the Herberger Theater Center and Valley Youth Theatre have together and are thrilled that we are able to provide a larger audience to this show which is sure to please,” said Herberger Theater Center President and CEO Mark Mettes.

The Addams Family is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family. Find out what happens to our favorite frightening family when secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the family must face up to the one horrible thing they've managed to avoid for generations: change.

Valley Youth Theatre is known for its world class performances starring young people under 20. Combined with the grandeur of the Herberger Theater Center, The Addams Family musical production will be a treat for audiences of all ages!

Public performances of The Addams Family include Friday, October 13 at 7pm, Saturdays, October 14, 21, 28 at 2pm and 7pm, Sundays October 15, 22, 29 at 2pm, and Thursday, October 19 and 26 at 7pm. Herberger Theater Center is located at 222 E. Monroe in Downtown Phoenix. Tickets go on sale August 7, 2023 and can be purchased by in person at the Herberger Theater Center, by visiting www.vyt.com/tickets or by calling the Herberger Theater Center box office at (602) 252-8497.

Valley Youth Theatre's mission is to inspire young people to be the best they can be through a variety of performing arts opportunities. Along with their mainstage performances, VYT offers Eight-week Fall, Winter and Spring performing arts classes, as well as Spring Break and Summer Camps. VYT's ongoing community programs include Literacy and the Arts, Sponsor-a-Seat and The Nigel Ross Scholarship Fund.

Herberger Theater Center is a vibrant cultural hub situated in the heart of downtown Phoenix, known for its outstanding productions, diverse performances, and commitment to artistic excellence. As a cornerstone of the community, Herberger Theater Center serves as a platform for local and national talent, fostering creativity, cultural enrichment, and an enduring appreciation for the arts.

The Addams Family stage production is based on characters created by Charles Addams with book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and orchestrations by Larry Hochman.

For more information on Valley Youth Theatre, visit www.vyt.com.  For more information on Herberger Theater Center, visit Click Here.




