Tickets Available For Arts Express Theatre's BRING IT ON

Arts Express will hold performances until August 21st.

Aug. 04, 2022  

What happens when you put together some of the top young adult musical theater performances in Tucson, Arizona? You get two cheer squads packed with powerful vocals, stunts, and phenomenal choreography.

Dominique Ruffalo shines in her presentation of the physical prowess required by these performers. Strong musical direction of Ann Grimes is featured here, with special emphasis on Kendall Hicks and Sarah Chico vocals that pack a punch and lead the squad to the finale. Jonathan Crider's direction while balancing emotion, action, and creative staging in the modular theater is another highlight.

Playing until August 21st, you do not want to miss your chance to cheer on these budding theater professionals!

Get your tickets at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191214®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Farts-express.simpletix.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or visit www.arts-express.org for more information.

