Theatre Artists Studio presents "The Christians" by Lucas Hnath, running January 17 - February 9.

The pastor of a mega church preaches a sermon questioning the existence of hell that he thinks will please his parishioners. Instead, his sermon shakes the foundations of his church's beliefs, beginning a powerful clash between theological dogma and faith.

Featuring Tom Koelbel, Jacob Nichols, Jessica Fishell, Charles Sowder, Alexandra Uptadel and Andy Gorman.

For more information call or visit 602-765-0120 or online at www.thestudiophx.org/tickets.



