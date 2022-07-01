Theatre Artists Studio Announces 2022-23 Season

The Studio is has announced a diverse and exciting new slate of productions for its 2022-2023 Season. From a world premiere to an American Theater classic, from madcap but very pointed comedy to holiday music favorites to edgy, challenging drama, it's truly an abundance of riches for avid theater lovers.

UNRETOUCHED (World Premiere) by Tim Ashby August 19 - September 4, 2022

Edward Albee'S A DELICATE BALANCE September 30 - October 23, 2022

THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood November 18 - December 11, 2022

HOLIDAY PARTY! MUSIC & MUSINGS A Festive Revue December 16, 17, 18, 2022

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell January 13 - February 5, 2023

THE PERFECT PARTY by A.R. Gurney March 3 - 26

To Be Announced April 21 - May 7, 2023

NEW SUMMER SHORTS Our Annual Short Plays Festival June 8 - 18, 2023

Learn more at www.TheStudioPhx.org/tickets

THEATRE ARTISTS STUDIO is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, a collaborative of Phoenix-based theater artists locally referred to as "The Studio." Our mission is to create extraordinary theatre in a collaborative environment that engages audiences, educates our community and explores the capacity for creative expression in each and every individual.

Theatre Artists Studio 4848 East Cactus Road, Suite 406, Scottsdale AZ 85254