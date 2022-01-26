Theater Works Presents its Fundraiser 'Ignite Our Next Act' Next Month

Theater Works' special fundraising event, Ignite Our Next Act, is scheduled at 6 p.m., Saturday, February 19 at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive.

The curtain is rising and we are returning to the stage!

Enjoy a program of musical theater performances in the Gyder Mainstage, then party under the stars on the Osuna Park Plaza featuring dinner, dancing and fiery entertainment by House of Cirque and musical entertainment from Lee Perreira.

The event's attire is red and there will be complimentary valet. Individual tickets are $150. Proceeds benefit Theater Works' youth and theatrical programs and operations.

Event sponsors include: Shelley and Thom Gyder; Constance W. McMillin; City of Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat; Kathy and Tom Knecht; City of Peoria Councilmember Vicki Hunt; City of Peoria Vice Mayor Bill Patena, Councilmember Michael Finn and Councilmember Bridget Binsbacher; GCON and Mary K. Farrington-Lorch and Martin, Alexia and Cedric Lorch.

More sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://theaterworks.org/ignite/ or call the Theater Works' Development Department at 623.815.1791 x2021 before February 10.

For more information about Theater Works, visit www.theaterworks.org.