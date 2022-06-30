Theater Works Managing Director Cate Hinkle is Leaving After Seven Years

Cate Hinkle, who has guided Theater Works' significant growth and outreach over the last seven years, the last six as Managing Director, has announced her departure from the organization, effective the end of June.

Hinkle served as Director of Marketing and Development before being named Managing Director.

"This was not an easy decision for me because my tenure at Theater Works has been so incredibly rewarding," said Hinkle, who lives in Gilbert with her husband and two children. "But this is a tremendous opportunity that allows me to leverage and focus on my fund-raising and development experience to support many important nonprofit organizations."

"Cate has done a tremendous job over the last seven years building our audience and our reach into the community as well as helping establish a solid financial foundation which enabled us to get through the pandemic," said Theater Works board chair Justin Shaver. "We wish her great success in her new position."

Shaver said the Theater Works board of directors has formed a search committee to find Hinkle's successor. In the interim, the organization will be led by Artistic Director Chris Hamby, who has been with Theater Works for the last 12 years.

During more than two decades as an arts administrator, Hinkle has handled a range of responsibilities including as Director of Development and Marketing and Marketing Director with the Phoenix Boys Choir as well as wearing many hats in both marketing and development at the Herberger Theater Center.

She has consulted for numerous businesses in the Valley across industries, both for-profit and non-profit, to aid in building their marketing or fundraising efforts. She is currently a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and is a member of Leadership West's Class XXIII.

Hinkle was nominated for an ATHENA Award in 2017, which honors women at the pinnacle of their careers who invest consistently in their profession, their community and especially other women.

An Arizona native, she holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design with an emphasis on marketing and graphic design from Arizona State University. She was certified as a non-profit marketing professional through the Arts and Business Council of Phoenix. Hinkle previously served on the Marketing Construction Mitigation Committee for Downtown Phoenix Partnership during the light rail construction in downtown Phoenix, and most recently has aided on Executive Search Committees for various performing arts groups.

For more information about Theater Works, visit www.theaterworks.org.