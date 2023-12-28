The Phoenix Theatre Company's Festival of New American Theatre to Celebrate New Voices

The Phoenix Theatre Company will present the return of its annual celebration of creativity and innovation, The Festival of New American Theatre, on January 5 - 21. The Festival will showcase a diverse range of new works from some of the most promising playwrights and composers in the nation, along with a variety of events that allow artists of all kinds to see their work come to life onstage

"We are proud to present a platform where new voices can be heard and celebrated," said Producing Artistic Director, Michael Barnard. "Our festival not only showcases new talent but also ignites discussions and inspires new perspectives to help the development of the new works from readings to full productions."

"The 2024 Festival continues to highlight the collaborative nature of new work - uplifting playwrights, composers, lyricists, book writers, choreographers, designers, and dramaturges," added the Festival of New American Theatre and Summer Camp Director, Michelle Chin. "This year's lineup will also feature works in various stages of development and we are proud to be following the festival with a world premiere of a play that was developed previously in the Festival."

This year's festival will feature: a play reading, a musical reading, a musical workshop, Choreography Lab, First Draft Series, an event showcasing the role of designers in new work development, a return of the 24-hour Theatre Project, a continuation of the collaboration with Spotlight Youth Theatre as well as two Composer Lyricist Cabarets highlighting the works of Sam Carner and Derek Gregor and Alara Magritte and Daniel Rosen. The Festival will also include two special presentations featuring "The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd," which got its start in the 2020 Festival of New American Theatre and will be making its world premiere in the Hardes Theatre in February. This is an opportunity to witness how a production goes from the page to the stage.

The 2024 Festival of New American Theatre works in development include:

No Evidence of Disease

When devoted GMO activist and control freak, Jillian, is diagnosed with cancer, the strain of treatment exposes the unexamined cracks in her marriage and career. Enter Lexi: an uninhibited, vibrant college student facing her own terminal diagnosis. Jillian's deep connection with Lexi excites and unsettles her - but, is Lexi really a solution, or is there more to her than meets the eye?

Witten by Elizabeth Dement. This play reading will be presented on January 5 at 7:00pm and January 7 at 3:00pm.

Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo

"Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo," is a ride through the music, the spirit and the unquenchable thirst for joy and 'more life' that defines the city known as The Big Easy. Featuring songs of many eras, from Jelly Roll Morton and Bessie Smith to Fats Domino, Randy Newman, The Meters, Dr. John, Harry Connick, Jr. and The Neville Brothers, it traces the tale of a heartbroken young woman who discovers it is possible - in fact inevitable - to be reborn in the "city that care forgot." With six performers representing the wide range of population of one of the most diverse cities in the world, "Let The Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo" takes audiences on a ride through history, hardship and ultimate triumph that is the hallmark of a place where even major catastrophes - from the 1927 flood to Hurricane Katrina - are somehow always overcome by faith in the future, and an unbridled enjoyment of the present.

Written and Conceived by Jack Viertel. This musical reading will be presented on January 12 at 7:00pm and January 14 at 3:00pm.

We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon & Parfunkel Story

This original two-man folk musical parodies the tropes of jukebox musicals like "Jersey Boys," "Buddy," "Mamma Mia," "Beautiful," "Ain't Too Proud, Tina, Always...Patsy Cline," "The Cher Show"... and the dozen inevitable 'new' bio-musicals coming soon.

Saul Hymon & Bart Parfunkel star in their own musical, playing themselves, their own instruments, and the plethora of other characters they encounter on their path to superstardom-ish, resulting in a uniquely virtuosic musical farce about found family and the power of collaboration ...if they don't break up first.

Music, Lyrics, and Book by Gregg Hammer and Louis Pardo. This musical workshop will be presented on January 19 at 7:00pm and January 21 at 3:00pm.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now and start at $15 with some of the special presentations open to all, free of charge. To purchase, call (602) 254-2151 or visit

