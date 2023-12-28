Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

The Phoenix Theatre Company's Festival of New American Theatre to Celebrate New Voices

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the development of new works from page to stage.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Fountain Hills Theater Announces The Opening Of ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE January 12 Photo 2 Fountain Hills Theater Announces The Opening Of ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE January 12
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Phoenix Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE, CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN Photo 3 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Phoenix Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE, CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre & More Lead!
Arizona Theatre Company to Present National Theatre Live's HAMLET Starring Benedict Cumbe Photo 4 Arizona Theatre Company to Present National Theatre Live's HAMLET Starring Benedict Cumberbatch

The Phoenix Theatre Company's Festival of New American Theatre to Celebrate New Voices The Phoenix Theatre Company will present the return of its annual celebration of creativity and innovation, The Festival of New American Theatre, on January 5 - 21. The Festival will showcase a diverse range of new works from some of the most promising playwrights and composers in the nation, along with a variety of events that allow artists of all kinds to see their work come to life onstage

"We are proud to present a platform where new voices can be heard and celebrated," said Producing Artistic Director, Michael Barnard. "Our festival not only showcases new talent but also ignites discussions and inspires new perspectives to help the development of the new works from readings to full productions."

"The 2024 Festival continues to highlight the collaborative nature of new work - uplifting playwrights, composers, lyricists, book writers, choreographers, designers, and dramaturges," added the Festival of New American Theatre and Summer Camp Director, Michelle Chin. "This year's lineup will also feature works in various stages of development and we are proud to be following the festival with a world premiere of a play that was developed previously in the Festival."

This year's festival will feature: a play reading, a musical reading, a musical workshop, Choreography Lab, First Draft Series, an event showcasing the role of designers in new work development, a return of the 24-hour Theatre Project, a continuation of the collaboration with Spotlight Youth Theatre as well as two Composer Lyricist Cabarets highlighting the works of Sam Carner and Derek Gregor and Alara Magritte and Daniel Rosen. The Festival will also include two special presentations featuring "The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd," which got its start in the 2020 Festival of New American Theatre and will be making its world premiere in the Hardes Theatre in February. This is an opportunity to witness how a production goes from the page to the stage.

The 2024 Festival of New American Theatre works in development include:

No Evidence of Disease

When devoted GMO activist and control freak, Jillian, is diagnosed with cancer, the strain of treatment exposes the unexamined cracks in her marriage and career. Enter Lexi: an uninhibited, vibrant college student facing her own terminal diagnosis. Jillian's deep connection with Lexi excites and unsettles her - but, is Lexi really a solution, or is there more to her than meets the eye?

Witten by Elizabeth Dement. This play reading will be presented on January 5 at 7:00pm and January 7 at 3:00pm.

Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo

"Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo," is a ride through the music, the spirit and the unquenchable thirst for joy and 'more life' that defines the city known as The Big Easy. Featuring songs of many eras, from Jelly Roll Morton and Bessie Smith to Fats Domino, Randy Newman, The Meters, Dr. John, Harry Connick, Jr. and The Neville Brothers, it traces the tale of a heartbroken young woman who discovers it is possible - in fact inevitable - to be reborn in the "city that care forgot." With six performers representing the wide range of population of one of the most diverse cities in the world, "Let The Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo" takes audiences on a ride through history, hardship and ultimate triumph that is the hallmark of a place where even major catastrophes - from the 1927 flood to Hurricane Katrina - are somehow always overcome by faith in the future, and an unbridled enjoyment of the present.

Written and Conceived by Jack Viertel. This musical reading will be presented on January 12 at 7:00pm and January 14 at 3:00pm.

We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon & Parfunkel Story

This original two-man folk musical parodies the tropes of jukebox musicals like "Jersey Boys," "Buddy," "Mamma Mia," "Beautiful," "Ain't Too Proud, Tina, Always...Patsy Cline," "The Cher Show"... and the dozen inevitable 'new' bio-musicals coming soon.

Saul Hymon & Bart Parfunkel star in their own musical, playing themselves, their own instruments, and the plethora of other characters they encounter on their path to superstardom-ish, resulting in a uniquely virtuosic musical farce about found family and the power of collaboration ...if they don't break up first.

Music, Lyrics, and Book by Gregg Hammer and Louis Pardo. This musical workshop will be presented on January 19 at 7:00pm and January 21 at 3:00pm.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now and start at $15 with some of the special presentations open to all, free of charge. To purchase, call (602) 254-2151 or visit

Click Here for more information.

ABOUT THE Phoenix Theatre Company

The Phoenix Theatre Company is not only the largest professional regional theatre company in the state, with nearly 500 performances each year on multiple stages, but it's also the first arts organization in Arizona and a founding member of the Central Arts District. Committed to advancing the performing arts in the Valley, The Phoenix Theatre Company's mission is to create exceptional theatrical experiences that inspire hope and understanding. For more information about our upcoming shows, campus venue, located at 1825 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix, outreach programs, and more, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
Unscrewed Theater Will Host NEW YEARS EVE EVE SHOW This Weekend Photo
Unscrewed Theater Will Host NEW YEAR'S EVE EVE SHOW This Weekend

Goodbye, 2023! Unscrewed Theater is ringing in a whole new year of improv and laughter with a family-friendly super-sized show featuring players from our House Teams!

2
GHOST, THE MUSICAL to Open at Fountain Hills Theater in February Photo
GHOST, THE MUSICAL to Open at Fountain Hills Theater in February

Fountain Hills Theater will present Ghost, the Musical. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
2024 Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival is Coming to Tempe Center for the Arts Th Photo
2024 Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival is Coming to Tempe Center for the Arts This Winter

An exhilarating weekend of performances, master classes and social events featuring some of the most important voices in contemporary dance today, the Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival comes to Tempe Center for the Arts. 

4
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is Coming to Scottsdale Center for the Arts in January Photo
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is Coming to Scottsdale Center for the Arts in January

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and The Bridge Initiative will present a stage adaptation of the posthumously published 1947 book The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank.

More Hot Stories For You

Unscrewed Theater Will Host NEW YEAR'S EVE EVE SHOW This WeekendUnscrewed Theater Will Host NEW YEAR'S EVE EVE SHOW This Weekend
GHOST, THE MUSICAL to Open at Fountain Hills Theater in FebruaryGHOST, THE MUSICAL to Open at Fountain Hills Theater in February
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is Coming to Scottsdale Center for the Arts in JanuaryTHE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK is Coming to Scottsdale Center for the Arts in January
Black Theatre Troupe Presents August Wilson's Iconic PIANO LESSONBlack Theatre Troupe Presents August Wilson's Iconic PIANO LESSON

Videos

Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate Video
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate
Videos: Watch Kennedy Center Honors Performances Video
Videos: Watch Kennedy Center Honors Performances
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
It's a Wonderful Life in Phoenix It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
The Barber of Seville in Phoenix The Barber of Seville
Symphony Hall (1/27-1/28)
The World According to Snoopy in Phoenix The World According to Snoopy
Valley Youth Theatre (4/05-4/21)
remove in Phoenix remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
Romeo & Juliette in Phoenix Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
Don Giovanni in Phoenix Don Giovanni
Symphony Hall (4/20-4/21)
Peter and the Starcatcher in Phoenix Peter and the Starcatcher
Valley Youth Theatre (2/09-2/25)
7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show in Phoenix 7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You